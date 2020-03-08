Jennifer Garner – This is how he reacted to the departure of Ben Affleck with co-star Ana De Armas!

%MINIFYHTMLafd67c2b594828b195f40e5506386f1611% %MINIFYHTMLafd67c2b594828b195f40e5506386f1612%

The actor was seen spending time with his "Deep Water,quot; co-star, Ana de Armas, while in his hometown, Havana, Cuba. That said, many fans have been wondering how Ben Affleck's ex-wife and mother of his children reacted.

Now, an internal report claims to know that there is definitely no drama among the ex about this.

In fact, the actress completely agrees that he moves and goes out with other women.

The source explained through HollywoodLife that ‘When it comes to people Ben may or may not be dating, Jen's attitude is different at all stages of a relationship Ben will have. If he is dating and having fun, she agrees with that, he really has nothing to say on any of that. "

Also, this is not the first time that Ben is seen with a woman.

In fact, he has been seen on multiple dates since he and Jennifer separated in 2015, so he must be used to it.

In addition, he also dated SNL producer Lindsay Shookus for a year (2017-2018) and they seemed quite serious at the time.

Now, he is linked to his Deep Water co-star, Ana de Armas, after they were seen together in Havana.

"His recent movie really changed him for the better and Jen doesn't frown at the changes Ben has made, he's proud of him," said the same source.

Jen and Ben always do everything possible to prevent their personal problems from interfering with their harmonious parenthood.

‘If you ever reach a point where you start dating someone who knows the children, then that is something completely different. However, Ben is very direct with all that for Jen and there really are no surprises, so if Ana becomes or is becoming something special and more than co-stars, those paths will cross when they cross with them. "

The reason she will be "examined,quot; is because she will also be close to the children, not just her father.



