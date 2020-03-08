Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter steal the show during the exit of the Lakers game

It was a father and daughter day for Jay Z Y Blue ivy carter.

%MINIFYHTMLfb0e66d9324d6f7f720aab88f6d0f79411% %MINIFYHTMLfb0e66d9324d6f7f720aab88f6d0f79412%

On Sunday afternoon, the dynamic duo stole the show … or we should say the court, as they attended the Lakers basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The two sat by the court at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles and seemed to have a fun time.

At one point, the photographers captured the 50-year-old producer and rapper smiling from ear to ear, while sitting proudly next to his baby. Blue also seemed to be having a good time with his famous father, too.

The 8-year-old star was seen eating chips, laughing with her father and enjoying the game.

When the game ended, the dad-daughter duo posed for photos with some of the players, including JaVale McGee Y Lebron James.

In fact, the 8-year-old girl shared a special moment with James. She smiled as she talked to him before he entered the locker room.