Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter steal the show during the exit of the Lakers game

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
It was a father and daughter day for Jay Z Y Blue ivy carter.
On Sunday afternoon, the dynamic duo stole the show … or we should say the court, as they attended the Lakers basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The two sat by the court at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles and seemed to have a fun time.
At one point, the photographers captured the 50-year-old producer and rapper smiling from ear to ear, while sitting proudly next to his baby. Blue also seemed to be having a good time with his famous father, too.
The 8-year-old star was seen eating chips, laughing with her father and enjoying the game.
When the game ended, the dad-daughter duo posed for photos with some of the players, including JaVale McGee Y Lebron James.
In fact, the 8-year-old girl shared a special moment with James. She smiled as she talked to him before he entered the locker room.
By late afternoon, both Jay and Blue kept things casual with their fashion.
The rap legend put on a gray sweater with the message "Avant-Garde,quot; written in black text. He paired his warm clothes with black joggers, a matching belt, a white T-shirt and sneakers.
In addition, he complemented with a gold chain necklace and a Los Angeles Rhude hat by designer, Rhuigi Villaseñor.
Blue also opted for a casual-chic outfit, as she put on a denim jacket with the words "Blue is my name,quot; written on the back. He put on black leggings and matching Fendi combat boots.
Notably absent from today's game? Beyoncé and his twinsRumi Carter Y Sir carter.
Nevertheless, Chrissy Teigen Y John legend They were also seen sitting on the court. 2 Chainz, Maverick Carter And your daughter Lyra Carter, also joined the fun at the Staples Center.
