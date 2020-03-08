Japan 0-1 England

Ellen White's goal seven minutes from time gave England a valuable 1-0 victory over Japan to keep their SheBelieves Cup hopes alive.

White's goal eased pressure on the head of the Lionesses, Phil Neville, whose team had lost six of their previous nine games, to resolve a mediocre meeting in New Jersey.

A very changed England, which included only five starters of the defeat of the USA. UU. On Friday, he had enjoyed the best opportunities with Japan's overwhelming defense of errors causing as many problems as the Lionesses, and Sakiko Ikeda saved two Beth England twice well one by one before the break.

Japan had its own chances with Mina Tanaka taking a series of smart stops from young English goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, 20, but had problems after halftime and still doesn't have a point in two games in this year's cup.

Meanwhile, England will enter its final game of the tournament with Spain on Wednesday knowing that the victory could be enough to retain the trophy for another year.

More to follow …

Whats Next?

Watch on Wednesday the last game of SheBelieves of England against Spain with our live blog on skysports.com; The start is at 9.15 p.m.