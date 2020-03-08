James Harden sledding on the Charlotte Hornets broadcasters after the ironic & # 39; quadruple-double & # 39; | NBA News

James Harden was the recipient of some colorful sledges by local broadcasters during the 108-99 defeat of the Houston Rockets against the Charlotte Hornets.

In the absence of fellow guard Russell Westbrook, Harden had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for his 46th triple-double and fourth in this season, not a bad night job.

But he also had 10 of the 21 Houston ball losses and when committing the last of these Charlotte broadcasters Eric Collins burst into joy, exclaiming: "There he is, oh my God! Ten turnovers for James Harden: a quadruple double!"

This is the third double quadruple "doubtful,quot;, as Collins calls it, of the former MVP's career, according to CBS Sports, and the other two will arrive in 2017.















Highlights of the Houston Rockets clash with the Charlotte Hornets in week 20 of the NBA



The first was a 129-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors (40 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds and 10 turnovers), and the second occurred in a 135-128 victory over the Sacramento Kings (35 points, 15 assists, 11 rebounds and 10 turnovers). This means that the statistical line on Saturday night of that type was the first to lose.

The Rockets have lost three straight games after winning six straight and 10 of 12 games and left a great fight uphill on Saturday night, after allowing the Hornets to score the first 20 points of the game.

"I don't know," said Houston coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni about the slow start. "I had never experienced that before, 20-0 is a big deficit to overcome and for whatever reason we attacked, we came back, it was a bit strange. And we couldn't stop them. Just a little slow, for whatever reason."

















A look at the best points of James Harden's night while posting 30 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.



Harden added: "We have to do a better job on the defensive to make our offense much better. We didn't make enough shots. Obviously, going down 20-0 is hard to get back on anyone, but we did it, to give ourselves a chance, but not we could continue to maintain that kind of intensity during the four-quarter game. "

However, the most worrying thing for Harden is his inefficiency in the field. The 2017-18 MVP entered on Saturday shooting only 39.8 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three since January 1 and shot only 2 of 11 from beyond the arc in Charlotte.

Next, Houston welcomes Orlando on Sunday night.

