Jack Grealish and James Maddison can play together for England, says Dean Smith | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd9930563b45c5b3f4fd77d073fa952e411% %MINIFYHTMLd9930563b45c5b3f4fd77d073fa952e412%

Watch Leicester vs Aston Villa on Monday at the Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm; Start 8pm





%MINIFYHTMLd9930563b45c5b3f4fd77d073fa952e413% %MINIFYHTMLd9930563b45c5b3f4fd77d073fa952e414% Both James Maddison and Jack Grealish will expect a place in England's Euro 2020 squad.

%MINIFYHTMLd9930563b45c5b3f4fd77d073fa952e415% %MINIFYHTMLd9930563b45c5b3f4fd77d073fa952e416%

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith believes there is room for Jack Grealish and James Maddison in the England team.

The captain of the Villa, Grealish, has received a tip to win a debut in England for the warm-ups of the Euro 2020 against Italy and Denmark this month.

Maddison made his England debut in November against Montenegro and will hope to have won a retirement for the next friendlies.

The couple will face each other when Leicester receives Villa on Monday live. Sky sports, and Smith feels they can perform together for England.

Leicester vs A Villa Live

He said: "They are different players who play for different clubs with different styles. Jack has already shown me what he can do in the Premier League."

"He hasn't been in the Premier League because Aston Villa has been in the Championship for three years, but he has shown everyone what he can do and has been one of the top five players this season."

Villa is in second place in the Premier League, two points behind, after losing his last three first-class games.

Gareth Southgate has been watching both midfielders in recent months.

Leicester did not win in his last four league games and lost to Villa in the Carabao Cup semifinal last month.

They are third in the table, but Smith believes that the Fox can continue to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the title in the coming seasons.

He said: "They have shown it for long periods this season. They have fallen but it is difficult because (Liverpool and Man City) are two exceptional teams."

"But they are the closest to them right now and it will depend on what they do in the market in summer."

4:24 Before Aston Villa's confrontation with Leicester on Monday night, we take a look at some of Grealish and Maddison's goals this season Before Aston Villa's confrontation with Leicester on Monday night, we take a look at some of Grealish and Maddison's goals this season

The victory would take Villa out of the relegation zone after rivals Bournemouth and Watford lost the weekend, but Smith refused to think about his position.

He said: "I don't look at it, players can look at it. As far as I'm concerned, we have 11 games left and if we win them we're comfortable."

"If we win the one we have in hand, we are out of the last three. Certainly, not everything is pessimism. It is not where I want to be, obviously."

"But we can do something about it and the players know that they can also do something about it."