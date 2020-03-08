Italy quarantines the quarter of its population to fight the coronavirus | News

The Italian government has blocked almost a quarter of the country's population living in five northern regions, to the most drastic extent taken by a European nation to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

A decree from the office of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the extraordinary steps will affect people living in the Lombardy region and 14 neighboring provinces, including the financial center of Milan and the tourist point of Venice.

The blockade, which will limit the movement of more than 16 million people, will remain in force until April 3.

"For Lombardy and for the other northern provinces that I have listed, there will be a ban for everyone to enter and leave these territories and also within the same territory," Conte said at a press conference in the Sunday hours after discussions. of the marathon with officials

"Exceptions will be allowed only for proven professional needs, exceptional cases and health problems," he said.

Meanwhile, people who are currently outside the areas under confinement may return to their homes.

Increased toll

The movements were announced when Italy was affected by its largest daily increase in cases of coronaviruses since the outbreak in the north of the country on February 21.

In its daily update, the Italian civil protection agency said on Saturday that the number of infected people had increased by 1,247, bringing the total to 5,883, while the death toll increased to 233 after the death of another 36 persons.

Globally, the virus that was first detected in China at the end of last year has spread to more than 90 countries and infected more than 100,000 people, causing more than 3,500 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

The Italian measure echoes the measures introduced by China, where nearly 500 million people were affected by policies that limit movement. The Chinese government's measures seem to be working, as the country has recently been reporting a decreasing number of daily infections, including fewer cases compared to other countries, including Italy.

Speaking to journalists, Conte emphasized that the quarantine was not an "absolute prohibition,quot; but rather a "reduced mobility," and added, however, that the authorities would be allowed to stop and question citizens about their movements.

According to the decree, gyms, swimming pools, spa and beauty centers will remain closed, as will museums, cinemas and clubs. Events in public or private spaces have also been banned, while religious ceremonies that include weddings and funerals have been suspended.

But bars and restaurants can remain open from 6 a.m. at 6 p.m., as long as they can guarantee that customers will be separated by at least one meter (3.28 feet).

The penalties for offenders range from a fine of up to 206 euros ($ 232.50) to three months in jail.

Italy has already introduced a series of preventive measures throughout the country, including the closure of all schools and universities, and the prohibition of spectators attending indoor sporting events.

"We will succeed," Conte said, invoking the responsibility of the Italians to stop the spread of the virus by urging young people to stay home to preserve the health of their grandparents.

The elderly are considered to be at the highest risk of dying from the virus, along with people who have existing health conditions.