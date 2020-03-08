Israel Adesanya aims to "fool,quot; Paulo Costa for the confrontation of July 11 at UFC 252

LAS VEGAS – It was not the fight that Israel Adesanya expected, but it is one that she had to deal with.

With his strange and unanimous decision victory over Yoel Romero behind him, the UFC middleweight champion has set his sights on Paulo Costa for a July 11 show at UFC 252 in Las Vegas during the annual International Wrestling Week of the promotion.

That is, while Costa is authorized by doctors to compete by then. According to Costa, he is ready to start training and declared that he would make Adesanya cry if they were ever in the Octagon.

And the sound of that is music to Adesanya's ears.

For him, an opponent with such aggression is exactly what he is looking for in his next opponent instead of his UFC 248 victory over Romero, who saw the challenger do little to participate in the five-round affair.

"I am anxious for that fight now more than ever because I have a guy who is really going to show up, put pressure and be hit by me a lot," Adesanya said about what will likely be his next opponent. "I will choose him apart. He is a guy I will hit, pick up, catch and then knock him out."

Costa was very critical of Adesanya's performance against Romero in describing Adesanya as a "shameful champion,quot; who is "afraid of fighting." The ultra-aggressive Costa has proven to be a force in the middleweight division with a record of 13-0 (5-0 UFC) and all but one of those wins by knockout or submission. If they face each other, UFC President Dana White has promised that the confrontation will produce fireworks and will not look anything like what fans saw in UFC 248.

"Costa vs. Adesanya will be a ridiculous fight," White said at the post-fight press conference. “I guarantee it, I absolutely guarantee it. He got what he wanted, he got it (Romero) on his resume, he hit it and he came to Costa. "

Throughout his MMA career, Adesanya has been a fighter who turns his opponent's aggression against them and separates them with his brilliant counterattack. The aggressors (Kelvin Gastelum, Derrick Brunson and Robert Whitaker) found their disappearance at the hands of Adesanya. Romero, who is known to be an explosive fighter, decided not to commit to the champion and tried to make him make the first mistake. Adesanya refused to please and made his way to a decisive victory that was not very pleasant to look at. However, it was a safety game plan first and I could have followed Romero's path if it had been a bit more aggressive.

Is it possible that "Borrachinha,quot; deploys a strategy similar to Romero's, where he expects Adesanya to make the first move and seeks to capitalize?

Do not count on that.

"He's too dumb," Adesanya told DAZN News. "He is a jester ignoramus."