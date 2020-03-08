Is the crown prince of Saudi Arabia consolidating power? The | Mohammed bin Salman

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has had a controversial rise to power, and seems to be tightening his control even more.

Media reports suggest that at least 20 princes, officers and army officers have been arrested in the last purge of the kingdom.

%MINIFYHTMLeb442e5742f9dc377cc77239f67ded9811% %MINIFYHTMLeb442e5742f9dc377cc77239f67ded9812%

They include former crown prince Mohammad bin Nayef and the king's last surviving full brother, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz.

The Saudi government has not officially responded to reports that the princes were accused of a coup plot.

In just three years, MBS He has silenced almost all voices of dissent at home, with imprisoned critics, even murdered.

So what are the implications of this repression?

Presenter: Jonah Hull

Guests:

Roxane Farmanfamaian – Middle Eastern policy professor at the University of Cambridge

David Hearst – editor in chief of online publishing, Middle East Eye

Ali al-Ahmed – director of the Gulf Affairs Institute and former Saudi political prisoner

Source: Al Jazeera