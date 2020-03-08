Is Miley Cyrus still calling Liam Hemsworth's sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky? Won't she leave her family alone?

Relationships may be temporary, but tattoos are forever. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky, used to be very close. In fact, the two got equal tattoos as a sign of their deep friendship. But now that Miley separated from Liam Hemsworth and continued with Cody Simpson, just a few months later, according to reports, Elsa doesn't have time for Miley. According to the next issue of Star magazine on March 16, 2020, this is something Miley seems to be having trouble processing. Although it seems that Miley understands that Liam is done with her, the report says that Miley is still calling Elsa trying to get in touch with her, but they are putting her on the block list. Essentially, Liam's family has confused Miley, but she is not getting the clue, according to the report.

Elsa and Miley were so close that they received matching tattoos from tattoo artist Lauren Winzer, based in Sydney. It may have been a surprise for Miley when, after she broke Liam's heart, Elsa was the Liam team.

In an interview with Hola! magazine, Elsa stated the following … oh, Miley!

My brother-in-law, well … After a relationship to which you have dedicated 10 years, he is a little depressed, but he is doing well. He is a strong child and deserves the best. I think he deserves much better. You always find support in your family, and he has joined the hip with his brother, who has been there to give him all the strength he needed.

You can see a photo of Miley and Elsa's matching tattoos below.

A source gave Star the following.

"Miley loved being part of the family and spending time with them in Down Under."

The source intervened in Elsa's comment that Liam "deserved much better,quot; than the way Miley treated him.

“That really hurt, because he thought they were friends beyond their relationship with Liam. She has been trying to contact Elsa, but Elsa is not having it. Now Miley thinks Liams' entire family was being fake with her. "

Miley has not only moved forward with Cody Simpson, but Cody is also Australian, so it is not that their relationship is not in the headlines of Down Under.

What you think? Do you believe in the report? Is it time for Miley Cyrus to leave Liam Hemsworth's family alone?



