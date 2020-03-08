Is Meghan Markle using Baby Archie as a weapon? Will Queen Elizabeth ever see Archie again?

Queen Elizabeth is 93 years old and, despite Megxit, reports say Prince Harry loves his grandmother. So why was the decision to leave Baby Archie at home in Vancouver while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle performed their last official duties as Duke and Duchess of Sussex? Now, some say that Meghan Markle is using Baby Archie as a weapon against the Queen and worries that Her Majesty will never see Archie again! The next issue of the March 16, 2020 issue of the American magazine quotes a source that says Queen Elizabeth wants to be part of Archie's life, but it seems that that just won't happen.

According to the media, not only Queen Elizabeth is distraught about wasting time with baby Archie. Prince William and Princess Kate had expected their children to grow up and have a close bond with their cousin, but now that also seems unlikely.

The source told the store that Princess Kate tries to organize moments when her children (Prince George, 6; Princess Charlotte, 4; Prince Louis, 1) can at least face Archie, but that is not happening either .

The source stated the following.

"Since Harry and Meghan moved, William and Kate have done their best to fix something, but all they hear is how busy Archie is."

Another source talked about Queen Isabel's feelings towards the exit.

“Elizabeth was disconsolate at the idea of ​​not seeing her great grandson. She has been crying confidently at Charles about how disturbing it is that she is missing all her milestones. "

And a different source had this to say.

"The queen's worst fear is that she will never see Archie again. She is trying to remain optimistic about this situation and would never stoop to take a look at Meghan's character, even after everything that happened."

What you think? Do you think Meghan Markle is isolating Prince Harry from his family and doing the same to Archie? Will he keep Archie away from his royal family, including his uncle William and his aunt Kate?

Is Meghan using Archie as a weapon against Queen Elizabeth? Will he ever see Archie again?



