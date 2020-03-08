International Women's Day at Sky Sports: inspiring stories that celebrate women in sports | News News

International Women's Day is celebrated around the world, with Sky Sports helping to increase their awareness and boost diversity and equality.
On Sunday, Down Under began with live coverage of the T20 Women's World Cup final, while Australia beat India by 85 races against a record 86,174 fans at the MCG.
International Women's Day celebrates women who come together throughout the world in all sectors, industries, nations, ages and cultures, with the mission of celebrating achievements and fighting for change.
This year's theme is #EachForEqual, a focus on how we can all help create a more gender equal world.
Former English striker Lianne Sanderson was in the Sky sports news Studies to discuss this special day, as well as cover the Chelsea vs. Everton clash and look towards the England SheBelieves Cup match with Japan later Sunday in New Jersey.
"The fact that I am sitting here as a woman talking about women's football shows you how far we have come," said former Arsenal and Chelsea striker.
"It would not have been like this 10 years ago. International Women's Day should be celebrated every day.
"People are now more aware of all this, and that helps, but we hope to reach a point where we don't need to celebrate this day.
"I think it is important for people to recognize women and their success, but we want to get to a point where it is every day."
Check out these articles and videos celebrating IWD …
See our complete Sky Sports archive on International Women's Day 2020.