Injured man when a snowmobile in the air lands on the pole

COLEBROOK, N.H. (AP) – Excessive speed seems to be a factor in a snowmobile accident in Colebrook, authorities said Sunday.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said a 60-year-old man from Derry was traveling in Corridor 18 on Saturday when his machine rose, rose in the air and landed on a wooden pole. The rider was thrown off the snowmobile and hit the head of the ground first.

A passerby took him to the hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.