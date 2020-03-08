India Women vs Australia Women – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTMLe843a860697cccd58991887eed1d798311% %MINIFYHTMLe843a860697cccd58991887eed1d798312%

Australia defeated India by 85 races at the MCG to win the T20 Women's World Cup for the fifth time with a record.

Alyssa Healy (75 of 39) and Beth Mooney (78th of 54) looted 115 for the first wicket, after falling by eight and nine respectively, to shore up Australia's 184-4 on International Women's Day.

A rampant Healy lit five six and seven four in front of her husband, Mitchell Starc, who had flown home early from the Australian men's tour of South Africa to attend, while Mooney, the top scorer in the tournament, accelerated once Healy hidden on day 12.

India had a disastrous start to the persecution, collapsed to 30-4 and ended up sneaking for 99 in 19.1 surpasses while Australia achieved consecutive victories of the T20 World Cup, after triumphing in the West Indies in 2018, and demanded revenge for its defeat of 17 races against India in the first game of this year's tournament.

The Harmanpreet Kaur team, broken mainly by Megan Schutt (4-18) and Jess Jonassen (3-20) with the ball, suffered the final pain once again after being defeated by England in the World Cup final of 50 years in Lord & # 39; s.

A crowd of more than 80,000 at the MCG received a set of American pop star Katy Perry before the game, a Perry in the Australian all-terrain show Ellyse Perry ruled out with a hamstring problem, but it was the hosts who hit Good notes after winning the draw and choosing to hit.

Healy, knocked down by Shafali Verma on the cover, dominated her opening position with Mooney, hitting the first ball of the match for four, hitting a 30, 12 ° T20I fifty ball and hitting Shikha Pandey for three consecutive six before she was fired . by Radha Yadav.

Healy reached the fastest fifty years of the tournament. With her 30-ball effort against India in the midst of a 26-delivery lunge against Bangladesh and fifty-34 balls against India in the group stage, the 29-year-old's coup in the final that led to the last 2,000 races T20I of his career.

Mooney's ninth T20I fifty was slow in comparison, despite coming from a quick 41 deliveries, but the left-hander would have fallen by a single digit if Rajeshwari Gayakwad had not missed a trapped and thrown opportunity.

Mooney took over the rapid scoring mantle in the backend, a period of time in which India also collected the lands of Australian captain Meg Lanning (16), Ash Gardner (2) and Rachael Haynes (4).

Deepti Sharma caught Lanning and Gardner was perplexed in the 17th, before Haynes cut Poonam Yadav on his stumps in the 19th.

Poonam, who spun his legs, had thrown to Australia with 4-19 on the first day of the tournament when India surprised the hosts in Sydney, but it was the Southern Stars players who swept India in Melbourne.

Verma, 16, (2) hit Schutt behind the third ball, Healy with a big grip near the stumps, while Jeminah Rodrigues (0) and Smriti Mandhana (11) tamed Nicola Carey meekly in the circle.

India also lost Taniya Bhatia to a head injury she suffered while trying to sweep Jonassen and when Captain Harmanpreet, on her 31st birthday, the left-hand spinner, Jonassen, sank into the depths, the Asian side sank into a position that they couldn't & # 39; Don't recover from.

Deepti (33), Veda Krishnamurthy (19) and Richa Ghosh (18) got double figures, but Australia ran out of convincing winners: Mooney added to his innings with three catches in the field.

Australia seemed prepared to leave in the semifinal stage on Thursday when the rain affected its confrontation with South Africa in Sydney: the hosts would have been eliminated if it had not resulted.

However, Lanning's side remained nervous after the weather stayed close to the Proteas and took advantage of a possibly surpassed India, which had made its first T20 World Cup final after its semifinal rained with England, in the masterpiece of MCG.