Increased security for Israeli electoral challenger Gantz after threats | Israel News

The Israeli parliament has strengthened security details for Benny Gantz, the main electoral contender for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after believing the various death threats against Gantz credible.

The threats arose in the wake of volatile and unfinished elections last week, in which Netanyahu was unable to capture the necessary parliamentary majority to form a government.

Gantz revealed that a man tried to assault him on Saturday night when he made a commitment to speak, and that Netanyahu's supporters had been threatening him online.

A publication called for Gantz to be killed as was former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, killed by a Jewish ultranationalist in 1995.

Another portrayed him and his fellow party leaders with an Arab headdress, similar to the images that circulated of Rabin before he was killed.

& # 39; It won't let you sow fear & # 39;

In his comments, Gantz promised to overthrow Netanyahu with more dignified leadership and warned the prime minister to reduce his divisive rhetoric before it was too late.

"Netanyahu, the public environment and threats worry all national leaders," he said. "The incitement is furious everywhere and you are silent."

"I will not allow you to sow fear. I will not allow you to turn man against his brother. I will not allow you to provoke Israel's first modern civil war in exchange for a ticket of your judgment," he said. additional.

"His regime has trampled all the rules."

The Likud of Netanyahu emerged as the largest party with 36 seats, compared to 33 in the Blue and White Gantz centrist alliance.

But the Netanyahu-led block won 58 combined seats in the 120-seat Knesset of Israel, three less than most. The Gantz block won 55.

Netanyahu had been desperate for a good presentation before his trial on corruption charges, scheduled to begin on March 17.

The Israeli prime minister was charged last year on charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases.

He denies acting badly and says the charges have been falsified by liberal means and a justice system that seeks to dismiss him.