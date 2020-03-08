In pictures: International Women's Day around the world

%MINIFYHTML2445b72fcfa144e32d5f56e8b4f07cdf11% %MINIFYHTML2445b72fcfa144e32d5f56e8b4f07cdf12%

International Women's Day – marked annually on March 8 – is a worldwide event to celebrate and support Women rights, while calling for more gender equality.

The first celebration of Women's Day nationwide took place in New York on February 28, 1909. It was held on March 8 in several European countries in 1914 in support of women's right to vote.

%MINIFYHTML2445b72fcfa144e32d5f56e8b4f07cdf13% %MINIFYHTML2445b72fcfa144e32d5f56e8b4f07cdf14%

The first country to make the day an official holiday was the former Soviet Union in 1965.

%MINIFYHTML2445b72fcfa144e32d5f56e8b4f07cdf15% %MINIFYHTML2445b72fcfa144e32d5f56e8b4f07cdf16%

But it became a truly global event when the United Nations In 1975, it began on March 8 as International Women's Day, which is now an official holiday in 27 countries.

In the last 100 years, women in many countries obtained labor rights and protection against violence, access to sexual and reproductive health and political rights to reach the highest leadership positions.

However, the original objective of achieving full global gender equality is still far away.