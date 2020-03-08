I'm in a long distance relationship with a 43-year-old man who lives with his parents – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I divorced for a year (my ex-husband cheated on me for years before I found out).

I am currently dating a man, "Bobby," who lives two hours away. He owns his own business and pays his own bills BUT he still lives with his parents. Bobby is 43 years old. He said there was no reason for him to move (the business he owns is located on his property).

I'm having a really hard time with that. I've been alone since I was 15, so I don't understand this.

Bobby's two older sisters are married and have children, and they all live a few miles from the family home.

Also, my 16-year-old daughter refuses to recognize Bobby. She was the one who caught my ex-husband (her father) cheating; in fact, he caught it several times.

I know it needs some adaptation time, but a year has passed since the divorce, which I wholeheartedly wanted and pressed.

I've been dating Bobby for nine months.

Tips on both topics, please …?

– Wonder Woman

Dear I ask: Let's start with your daughter. She is the most important person in this extended story.

She discovered that her father cheated on her mother. Then he endured (I suppose) a prolonged period in which his parents were in the process of separation and divorce.

