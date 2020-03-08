I'm in a long distance relationship with a 43-year-old man who lives with his parents – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I divorced for a year (my ex-husband cheated on me for years before I found out).

I am currently dating a man, "Bobby," who lives two hours away. He owns his own business and pays his own bills BUT he still lives with his parents. Bobby is 43 years old. He said there was no reason for him to move (the business he owns is located on his property).

I'm having a really hard time with that. I've been alone since I was 15, so I don't understand this.

Bobby's two older sisters are married and have children, and they all live a few miles from the family home.

Also, my 16-year-old daughter refuses to recognize Bobby. She was the one who caught my ex-husband (her father) cheating; in fact, he caught it several times.

I know it needs some adaptation time, but a year has passed since the divorce, which I wholeheartedly wanted and pressed.

I've been dating Bobby for nine months.

Tips on both topics, please …?

– Wonder Woman

Dear I ask: Let's start with your daughter. She is the most important person in this extended story.

She discovered that her father cheated on her mother. Then he endured (I suppose) a prolonged period in which his parents were in the process of separation and divorce.

Now he has chosen to establish a relationship with a man who lives two hours away. This relationship takes a lot of time and (I guess) you are devoting a lot of energy to trying to make it work.

You have been alone since the age of 15. Do you expect the same level of independence from your daughter?

I have news for you: you could bring George Clooney home and she wouldn't recognize him. She loves you right now.

In terms of "Bobby," this is what you know: he lives with his people. He has always done it and, if you two stay together, he will also expect you to do it.

Dear Amy: My wife and I have planned a very special 10-day tour of Europe with our granddaughter.

She lives throughout the country and, despite the distance, we are on very good terms. We want to use this trip as an additional link.

I just learned that a friend of ours, independently and coincidentally, has booked the same route to take him with his wife and granddaughter. While this is nice, my wife and I do not want to spend every hour of the day on the tour with them, nor that our granddaughter spend every hour of the day with her granddaughter, whom she doesn't even know.

How do we tell them that we want a separate bonding time?

We wonder how to say "no."

– I mean no.

Dear no: I don't think you should say "no." I think you should consider saying, "Yes!"

Your friends are likely to have a similar bonding goal for your trip, as well as similar anxieties about the possible invasion of your family group in your time. Suppose you share your concerns: send clear signals, read your signals and plan some time just for the three of you.

You can share your concerns in advance by saying: “I guess everyone is anxious to have a special moment of bonding only with their granddaughter. We also want that, and we want him to know that we will respect his family time, and that we will also try to give our small group family time. "

If you feel that you are being swallowed during the trip, this is how it says "no,quot;: "We have already made a solid plan for today. But let's meet for tea or drinks later."

If these two girls get along, it could end up being really fun and memorable for both of you.

The trips to Europe with the grandparents are wonderful, but who is going to hold the selfie stick while they pose in front of the Eiffel Tower?

I suggest you remember to be flexible on this pleasant vacation.

Dear Amy: A recent question from "Survivor,quot; detailed horrible abuses during childhood. This made me wonder how you handle the burden of so many sad stories?

– Reader wondering

Dear I ask: My own childhood (challenging, but happy) conditioned me to empathy. My adulthood (challenging, but very happy) has taught me compassion. I am honored that people who have suffered so much let their stories fall. They are much braver than me.

