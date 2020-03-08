Hugo Lloris: Tottenham needs to write new stories in Champions League | Soccer news





Hugo Lloris says that Tottenham must play & # 39; a perfect game & # 39; against RB Leipzig to progress in the Champions League

Hugo Lloris has challenged Tottenham to "write new stories,quot; in the Champions League after insisting that they have marked a line in last season's return against Ajax.

The Spurs seemed to sink when they lost 3-0 in the aggregate in their semifinal last May, but the hat-trick of the second half of Lucas Moura in Amsterdam saw them knock out the Dutch giants in the most dramatic of circumstances.

Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring in the semifinal of the Tottenham Champions League over Ajax last season

Another memorable day away from home is required to move beyond the last 16 in this campaign, with the penalty of Timo Werner in the second half that gave RB Leipzig a 1-0 victory in North London last month .

Lloris admitted that Tottenham would be inspired where they could find him before Tuesday's return game against a side just two points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, but the goalkeeper refuses to think about the past.

The Tottenham captain said: "We have to take everything positive, but I think it belongs to the past, we need to write new stories.

"We have to go there and be ready to make the perfect game, we have to go there to win the game. It's as simple as that."

"But the opponent is a very, very good team. I am not surprised that they are fighting for the title in the Bundesliga."

"But we have to believe. The Champions League is a different competition. If you score a goal, everything can change, confidence can change, so we must be ready for this fight."

While Leipzig has an eye on domestic glory, Tottenham will be content to reserve its place in the elite club competition in Europe next quarter.

A 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday night left them eighth in the Premier League table and faced an uphill battle to finish in the top four.

However, the point won at Turf Moor meant that Tottenham at least avoided a third consecutive loss in the top category, which last occurred in November 2012.

Lloris added: "We were all angry at our performance (first half). We can talk for many hours but it is our responsibility and we have to show more.

"We have to keep a positive attitude. In the second half we could have given up, but we were still in the fight."

"I don't know what will happen the rest of the season, but we must keep the faith and keep working."

"We can see that the players are fighting and doing their best. Confidence is not up to par, but we are working for that and we are working to finish the season as high as possible."