When you go from 0-9 and raise the ditch to a game away from the Final Four, it is curious what sticks. Ken Shaw returned at a time in late December, when Regis Jesuit was still not winning, and a close friend was putting a crown of condolences around the veteran coach's neck.

"(He) told me: & # 39; Well, this can't be too much fun & # 39;" Shaw recalled after the Raiders' season ended with a 48-41 setback to Grandview in basketball class 5A Great 8 male on Saturday at the Denver Colosseum.

“And I said,‘ You know what? I'd rather be doing this and losing than not doing it. "I love the game. And when you have good children who come to work with a good attitude, that's high school basketball."

Shaw won 774 career games, second in CHSAA annals among active coaches for Rudy Carey from the east. The man has three state titles of the great school to his credit, not to mention perfect seasons with Yuma and Sterling decades earlier. With a record of 13-14, it was not one of his best seasons, far from it.

And yet it was one of his most rewarding moments, the winter in which an iconic coach led the 29th place in the group beyond Monarch, beyond Cherry Creek, beyond Carey and East, and almost crashed the last weekend of the state tournament.

If the Raiders were Cinderella of 5A, Shaw was her fairy godmother.

"Surprising people is fun," said Regis junior guard Alonzo Paul, a 5-foot 7-inch firecracker that toured the Wolves' defense for 13 points and two assists. "Not many people see it coming."

Grandview did it. To a man.

"We weren't taking them lightly," said Wolves senior forward, C.J. Thomas, who finished with nine points and seven tables. "We could not take them lightly."

After a seesaw in the first half and a Regis 10-2 run to open the third period, the Wolves closed the third stanza with an 11-0 bloom, punctuated by the Lian Ramiro trey with a second left on the clock .

Ramiro's dagger gave Grandview, fifth seeder, a 36-31 mattress at the end of the stanza, only for the Raiders to regain momentum through three consecutive Paul points, two on a tray and one on the strip of charity, for a 40-38 advantage with 3:37 remaining in the contest.

But Thomas left from the top of the arc with 1:54 to start a 7-0 Wolves race to close the game and break a 41-41 tie. Grandview hit its ticket for the Final Four behind a series of stops that end the game, which include a key block from senior forward Caleb McGill.

"They are simply a really careless team," said McGill, who contributed 14 points and five boards, about Regis. "Then (with) all those 50-50 balls, we were just trying to take pride in getting all those, because we knew that would put us with more possessions and more opportunities at the end of the game."

Things got so hectic that, at one point, when 3:35 remained in the third quarter, Regis Paul found himself face down on the floor, stretching a loose ball with an arm almost pinned behind his back.

"We just fought together," Paul explained. "And they started fighting for each other instead of each other."

With that attitude, it is not surprising that the fairy godmother of the Raiders was such a proud pumpkin. Even in defeat.

“Some people would consider this year a difficult year. "It just happens, you have many freshmen," Shaw said. “But I enjoyed it. I enjoyed this group. "