High levels of radiation found at Olympic venues in Japan | News of the Olympic Games





Protesters near J-Village in Japan, where the torch relay will begin

High levels of radiation have been found at venues for this year's Olympic baseball and softball tournaments.

The Japanese government plans to use the games to demonstrate how Fukushima Prefecture has recovered from the disaster that occurred nine years ago.

On March 11, 2011, about 18,000 people died after an earthquake of magnitude 9.0 and the subsequent tsunami hit the northeastern Pacific coast of Japan. That led to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster, the most serious nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986.

The Fukushima Azuma baseball stadium, home of Olympic baseball and softball.

Much of Fukushima remains an abandoned wasteland. However, the Olympic torch relay starts at the end of March from J-Village, a training center twelve miles south of the now extinct nuclear power plant. It houses a stadium with a capacity for 5,000, soccer fields, a gym and a swimming pool.

In recent months, Greenpeace has been inspecting the area and an alarming report has found that there could still be danger to the public.

The organization identified 45 radioactive critical points in the city of Fukushima, near the central station. The most affected areas had radiation levels five times higher than before the nuclear disaster.

Shaun Burnie, Greenpeace nuclear specialist at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in 2016

Shaun Burnie, Principal Nuclear Specialist of Greenpeace Germany, told Sky Sports News: "The critical points we found are at a level that would require a special license to be transported and in the category of & # 39; Dangerous goods & # 39;".

"The government is trying to use the Olympic Games as a platform to communicate a myth: that everything has returned to normal in Fukushima and that the radiation has been decontaminated or is under control. Our survey clearly shows that no."

No. 4 reactor building at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant

The organizers of the games insist that the Japanese government, along with other relevant agencies, are handling the decontamination work in Fukushima Prefecture and that it is ongoing before the start of the Torch Relay.

A company was employed by the government in early December to decontaminate critical points, after Greenpeace expressed its previous concerns.

But the organization insists they found more when they returned to the area ten days later.

The International Olympic Committee told Sky Sports News: "The health and safety of athletes and participants in the Olympic Games is a priority for the IOC."

"The IOC will do everything possible, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, to ensure that those attending the Games can do so in a safe and secure environment."

Tokyo officials are in constant communication with the IOC during this summer's Olympic Games.

"To obtain first-hand information from the experts on the site, the IOC coordination team has made several visits to the sites in the affected regions.

"We are in constant dialogue with the Japanese authorities through the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and understand that the Japanese authorities have been addressing the issue since the last report came out in December last year."

The IOC also notes that the International Atomic Energy Agency visited Fukushima Prefecture in recent weeks and was impressed by Japan's efforts to dismantle the site and revive the wider area.