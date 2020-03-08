Here's a look at Zion Williamson's Air Jordan 34 & # 39; Bayou Boys & # 39;

Rookie Air Jordan 34 of Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans is scheduled to be released this week.

.@ZionwilliamsonAir Jordan 34 "Bayou Boys,quot; PE is expected to receive a release on 03/14 https://t.co/Oa8Y9ypsGY pic.twitter.com/zCVeTynNK7 – Slippers news (@SneakerNews) February 24, 2020

The shoes will likely appear on Nike.com starting Friday, March 13 and will cost $ 195. According to solecollector.com, Williamson used the kicks in his NBA debut.

He connected his teammates with his own peers before the release date.

💪 @ZionWilliamson He hooked his teammates with the kicks of Air Jordan XXXIV "Bayou Boys,quot; today! 🔥 📸: https://t.co/f1mJ0NEtOq pic.twitter.com/rb2PhiLlPk – New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 6, 2020

"Since Zion Williamson joined the Jordan Brand family," wrote Michael Le of sneakernews.com, "he took possession of the recently added Air Jordan 34, apparently using it as a placeholder for his own silhouette."