Here's a look at Zion Williamson's Air Jordan 34 & # 39; Bayou Boys & # 39;

Rookie Air Jordan 34 of Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans is scheduled to be released this week.
.@ZionwilliamsonAir Jordan 34 "Bayou Boys,quot; PE is expected to receive a release on 03/14 https://t.co/Oa8Y9ypsGY pic.twitter.com/zCVeTynNK7
– Slippers news (@SneakerNews) February 24, 2020
The shoes will likely appear on Nike.com starting Friday, March 13 and will cost $ 195. According to solecollector.com, Williamson used the kicks in his NBA debut.
He connected his teammates with his own peers before the release date.
💪 @ZionWilliamson He hooked his teammates with the kicks of Air Jordan XXXIV "Bayou Boys,quot; today! 🔥
📸: https://t.co/f1mJ0NEtOq pic.twitter.com/rb2PhiLlPk
– New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 6, 2020
"Since Zion Williamson joined the Jordan Brand family," wrote Michael Le of sneakernews.com, "he took possession of the recently added Air Jordan 34, apparently using it as a placeholder for his own silhouette."
%MINIFYHTML838d778413ffdd8f41928b59fc96f82b13%