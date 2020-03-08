Here's a look at Zion Williamson's Air Jordan 34 & # 39; Bayou Boys & # 39;

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Rookie Air Jordan 34 of Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans is scheduled to be released this week.

The shoes will likely appear on Nike.com starting Friday, March 13 and will cost $ 195. According to solecollector.com, Williamson used the kicks in his NBA debut.

He connected his teammates with his own peers before the release date.

"Since Zion Williamson joined the Jordan Brand family," wrote Michael Le of sneakernews.com, "he took possession of the recently added Air Jordan 34, apparently using it as a placeholder for his own silhouette."

