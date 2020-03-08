Harris County reports an alleged additional positive case of coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Harris County Department of Public Health (HCPH) reports an allegedly positive case of additional coronavirus.

In a statement released on Sunday, HCPH said this is a case related to travel associated with the M.S. A Sara cruise that traveled to and from Aswan, Egypt.

The individual is a woman from 60 to 70 years old and is currently in quarantine and is being continuously monitored.

Authorities said the test result was processed in the Houston Department of Health and is considered "allegedly positive,quot; for COVID-19. However, they said the immediate risk to the county remains low as there is no evidence of community propagation at this time.

This happens not even a week after two other Harris County residents tested positive after traveling to Egypt last month.

Harris County residents can help prevent the spread of this virus by taking the same preventive measures that are used to protect against colds and flu:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. Keeping a sick child at home prevents the spread of disease in school and the community and gives your child the opportunity to rest and recover.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.