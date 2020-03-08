Gyms and coronaviruses: what are the risks?

It's not the kind of thing you want to think about while you're in a child's posture in yoga class, when your nose is near the mat, but after hearing how you should stop touching your face to protect yourself against the coronavirus , you may ask: What are the transmission risks when exercising in a gym?

Consider the equipment that is handled frequently.

The spread of the coronavirus could cause even the hottest gym rats to be stressed by lifting weights.

There is a lower risk of contracting the coronavirus in a gym or health club than in a religious service, for example, said Dr. David Thomas, professor of medicine and director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University School of Medicine Johns Hopkins In comparison, church services may include shaking hands and being closer to people.

But if you are in a community where there have been cases of coronavirus, "that is, perhaps, a time to be more cautious with all kinds of exposures, including a gym," said Dr. Thomas.