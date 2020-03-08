Gyms and coronaviruses: what are the risks?

It's not the kind of thing you want to think about while you're in a child's posture in yoga class, when your nose is near the mat, but after hearing how you should stop touching your face to protect yourself against the coronavirus , you may ask: What are the transmission risks when exercising in a gym?
Consider the equipment that is handled frequently.
The spread of the coronavirus could cause even the hottest gym rats to be stressed by lifting weights.
There is a lower risk of contracting the coronavirus in a gym or health club than in a religious service, for example, said Dr. David Thomas, professor of medicine and director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University School of Medicine Johns Hopkins In comparison, church services may include shaking hands and being closer to people.
But if you are in a community where there have been cases of coronavirus, "that is, perhaps, a time to be more cautious with all kinds of exposures, including a gym," said Dr. Thomas.
Sweat cannot transmit the virus, but high-contact surfaces, such as weights, can be a problem, he said.
Scientists are still discovering how exactly the virus spreads, but they have provided some guidance on how it seems to be transmitted. A study of other coronaviruses found that they remained in metal, glass and plastic for two hours to nine days.
Certain objects, such as door handles and doorknobs, are "disproportionately affected by the hands, and those are the surfaces most likely to have viruses for that reason," said Dr. Thomas.
Gyms are intensifying cleanings
The owner of a yoga studio in the state of Washington, where several coronavirus patients have died, according to The Yoga Journal, "says she has seen a direct impact of all the hysteria in the area on both assistance and business." .
Equinox, the luxury fitness club brand, has sent notices to members, assuring them that additional measures are being taken during the high flu season and amid growing concerns about the coronavirus.
Additional steps include disinfecting all areas of the club with a hospital grade solution three times a day, reminding people to stay at home if they are sick and asking instructors to eliminate skin-to-skin contact, as practical adjustments during Yoga, a spokeswoman. said.
Brian Cooper, executive director of YogaWorks, sent an email to the company's clients, assuring them that he was intensifying his cleaning processes "to keep our facilities in a safe and welcoming environment for all students and staff."
David Carney, president of Orangetheory Fitness, listed the precautions in an email on Thursday. "Clean your equipment after each block, and feel free to request a new cleaning every time you need it," he wrote.
What you can do to protect yourself
Do you know what is in that indescribable spray bottle in gyms that you are supposed to use to clean your machine, mat and equipment?
If you're not sure, ask staff members what's in the bottle or take their own wipes to the gym.
"I will probably bring my own wipes," Dr. Thomas said Saturday about his trip to the gym planned for later that day. "I will know that they are the correct wipes and that they have the correct alcohol concentration."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, diluted solutions of household bleach, alcoholic solutions with at least 70 percent alcohol and several common household disinfectants should be effective against coronaviruses.
The Environmental Protection Agency published a list of disinfectants against the virus.
In addition to avoiding frequently used machines and equipment, it is recommended, as always, that you wash your hands frequently and do not touch your face.
And if you feel sick, stay home.
"This is mainly about how to avoid getting sick in a gym, but please don't go to the gym if you feel sick," said Dr. Thomas. "Don't give it to other people."
Heather Murphy contributed the reports.