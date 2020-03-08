Greenpeace activists, including actress Jane Fonda, gather to protest against climate change in San Pedro – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Actress Jane Fonda and other climate change activists met outside the San Pedro City Council on Friday morning to demand action.

The protest, part of what was called a fire drill Friday, was planned from 11 a.m. at noon.

Participants included members of Greenpeace and Last Chance Alliance, which according to a press release, represents more than 700 organizations.

"California politicians are letting the oil industry ruin lives in places like Wilmington right now, and they are giving the same industry the free reign to enclose future generations in the climate catastrophe," said Fonda. "This is the crisis here in California, and it will only get worse if people are not empowered to demand a change from politicians who don't seem to get it."

Activists say the Fire Drill Friday protests, which were launched for the first time in October, will take place "until the crisis ends."