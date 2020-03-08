Green light for Monday jumping meetings | Racing news

Monday meetings at Plumpton, Stratford and Taunton will continue as scheduled after passing inspections on Sunday morning.

The Plumpton & # 39; s National Hunt team was subject to a morning check at 8 am, but the course officials were able to give the card a green light a little earlier. The terrain conditions at the Sussex site are described as heavy.

Stratford races also received a green light before the scheduled inspection time for 8 a.m., as was the Taunton meeting.

The march in Cheltenham before the start of the Festival on Tuesday changed again to smooth on Sunday morning.

The course secretary, Simon Claisse, described the conditions on the chase tracks and obstacles as soft, good to soft in places on Saturday, but four millimeters of rain during the night have eased the ground once more.

Another four millimeters could fall from Sunday night to Monday afternoon, but it is forecast that Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dry.