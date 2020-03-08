Grand Princess cruise to dock in California

The number of cases of coronavirus in the United States exceeded 500 on Sunday when federal, state and local officials across the country tried to reassure citizens about public health plans to cope with the ongoing outbreak. The U.S. Department of State UU. He urged all US citizens to avoid cruising trips, as a coronavirus-affected cruise remained 10-12 miles offshore near the port of Oakland.

The number of cases worldwide exceeded 100,000, with more than 80,000 in mainland China. As the number of sick people in Italy exceeded 7,000, the country surpassed South Korea for having the second highest number of infections.

%MINIFYHTMLbe1330ddc2dc79009c7337fca3c08e1911% %MINIFYHTMLbe1330ddc2dc79009c7337fca3c08e1912%

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Army UU. He said the army decided to restrict the soldiers' journey to and from South Korea and Italy due to the coronavirus.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state has the capacity to evaluate almost 8,000 people in 15 different laboratories. So far there are 85 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo urged the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to immediately allow state laboratories with the right equipment and kits to begin evaluating positive cases of coronaviruses due to government failure. Federal to keep up with outbreak demands.

Here is a breakdown of the number of cases in the most affected countries (the full list is here):

China: 80,699 cases, 3,097 deaths

Italy: 7,375 cases, 366 deaths

South Korea: 7,314 cases, 50 deaths

Iran: 6,566 cases, 194 deaths

France: 1,126 cases, 19 deaths

Germany: 1,018, 0 deaths

USA USA: 516 cases, 21 deaths

For information on prevention and treatment, visit the Centers for Disease Control website here.