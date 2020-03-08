Google Messages can copy one of the best features of iMessage: BGR

The reactions of iMessage have long been the ruin of the existence of the Android user.

Google Messages could finally get this feature in the near future, since 9to5Google You have found code strings that reveal so much when looking for recent updates.

According to all accounts, the Google Messages reaction will work just like the iMessage reactions, including sending those reactions as text messages if someone cannot see them.

One of the main reasons why I refuse to leave the Apple ecosystem when I decide which phone I want to use as my daily driver is because I can't risk losing iMessage. As much as I hate the blue bubble / green bubble debate, every time I approach to pull the trigger and leave Apple's walled garden for the greenest pastures of open source Android, I think of all the friends (and group chats). You are likely to lose in the process.

Fortunately, Google is not only beginning to slightly consolidate its infinite chat applications, but the main Google Messages application is also improving and could soon add one of the best features of iMessage.



9to5Google Often decompile app updates to see what Google and other developers have reserved for future versions of their software. In February, the site found a series of strings in Google Messages 5.7 that seem to indicate that the company is preparing to add reactions to its application similar to those found in iMessage. One of the staff members could even activate the reactions, although touching them did nothing:

If you have ever been in a group chat with users of iMessage and Google Messages, you have probably seen a message similar to "Laughing at an image,quot;. How 9to5Google He explains, these are called "alternative,quot; texts, and they appear when you're in a conversation with someone who can't receive the advanced messages you're trying to send. Instead of your reaction simply not being sent, the reaction is automatically written in the form of an SMS text message that the person or people you are talking to can see.

That brings us to Google Messages 5.8, in which 9to5Google He found a variety of chains that make it clear that Google is building a similar system in its application so that anyone who does not have RCS is still notified when someone tries to send a reaction. According to the code of the last update, it seems that Google will send the full text of the messages to which it responds in the reaction. So, if you send a text message to someone "It was great to see you last night,quot;, and react with an approval emoji, you will come back "I liked it,quot; It was great to see you last night "".

There is a good reason why so many smartphone users worldwide have abandoned the built-in chat applications in favor of third-party solutions such as WhatsApp, GroupMe and Line, but it's nice to see that Google is at least trying to compete by adding a function that updates Google messages.

Image source: Google