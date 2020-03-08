Goal of 2000 German Guineas for Malotru | Racing news

Marco Botti plans to return from an excursion in the German Guineas of 2000 with the impressive winner of the Malotru Spring Cup.

The Newmarket manager is eager to point Casamento's son to the Group Two prize in Cologne in May, after his impressive victory in his first start over seven stadiums in Lingfield.

Although he suffered losses in his previous start of Group Two in the Gimcrack bets in York and Mill Reef in Newbury, the Newmarket manager is confident that Malotru is able to perform at that level now.

Botti said: "We always thought he was a good two-year-old boy who showed a lot of speed."

"It was a good race in the Gimcrack. It was a bit of a disappointment in the Mill Reef, but things did not go well and for some reason, he stayed to the left and moved away from the other horses."

"We were trying to relax him and, although he was a little gaseous in the first furlong, everything suggested that he would probably stretch up to a mile, since he got seven wells and with that we are looking towards the 2000 German Guineas."

While Malotru's latest success guarantees him a place on the All-Weather Championships Final Day in Lingfield on Good Friday, Botti is evaluating two alternative options before sending him to Germany.

Botti said: "Although he was a fast track qualifier who won the other day, he is unlikely to go to Lingfield on Good Friday."

"We could watch the Greenham or the Kentucky Derby Trial in Chelmsford in early April.

"The race in Chelmsford is more than a mile on a curve and it would probably be good to run over that trip. The only thing with the Newbury race is that it would have to be on the soft side, since it is not a fast dirt horse." ".

A trip to Lingfield for the Betway mid-distance final is on Felix's agenda, who was the first winner in Britain this year for Ryan Moore when he hit Kempton.

Botti said: "He seems to like the surface. Everything went as planned in Kempton when he got the gap at the right time and accelerated like a good horse."

"I talked to the owner after the race, he is eager to run it in the quarter-mile final at Lingfield and I think that would be his next goal, everything is fine."

Although Felix has achieved three victories in all weather during the winter, Botti believes it can be equally effective on the grass.

He added: "I think it will be competitive enough on the grass as it has won before on the grass, so it is not just a horse for all weather."

"A mile and a quarter seems to be his journey and he could be a good horse in that distance as the season progresses."