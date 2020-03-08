Gary Neville and Roy Keane on the great step of Manchester United | Soccer news







Gary Neville and Roy Keane have praised the "big step,quot; of Manchester United after winning the derby against Manchester City.

United completed a league double over City with a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford in Super sunday.

The well-worked starter of Anthony Martial gave the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer team an advantage in the first half and Scott McTominay's distance attack sealed the victory at the end.

The three points make United return to fifth place, but the importance of a performance that increases confidence could be much greater, according to Neville.

"There are not many times in recent years in which I have seen the stadium bouncing like this where the whole stadium is," he said. Sky sports.

"I haven't seen him like this in a long time. A rare moment. But it was a good day for United and they needed it too."

"He still doesn't give them what they want in terms of a place in the Champions League or a result in the top four, but something like that was a great moment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and those players."

Keane: United has to follow him

Keane shared the view that the atmosphere in Old Trafford was extraordinary and argued that this could be a great time for Solskjaer.

"It was bright, electric," Keane said. Sky sports. "I think fans needed that today. He was stubborn, not pretty, but United showed a lot of pride and spirit. The goal in the end was fantastic. I haven't seen that atmosphere in a long time."

"There is a long way back, but it was a big step. I have highly praised City in recent years, which is not easy to do, but I felt it meant more to United today than City. For all of City's possession, They weren't dangerous with that. Everything was in front of United.

"They've been under a lot of pressure and criticism. I've been critical, but United has done well today. It's a big boost for Ole. The atmosphere was fantastic. But when you get a great victory you have to follow it." ".

United's midfield was transformed

The key to United is that with players like Bruno Fernandes, who was instrumental in creating Martial's goal, they now believe a little more that they can follow him.

"I was thinking about United midfield and I think United fans would say it has been pathetic for 18 months," Neville added.

"But you look at McTominay, you look at Fred, you look at Nemanja Matic, who looks like a different player, and you look at Bruno, and suddenly United has a midfield when it was nonexistent."

"Are they the best group of Manchester United players who have been here even in the last eight years? No, not for a talent. But they are a much easier group to like because they want to be here."

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live

Will United be in the top four now?

Man Utd players celebrate after Martial flew the hosts to the head

United's victory takes them three points behind Chelsea in fourth place and now they are only five points behind Leicester in third place.

Given United's next matches, only three of its nine remaining Premier League games are against teams in the top half, now there are reasons to be optimistic.

Should Leicester be in his sights?

"Absolutely," Neville insisted. "Manchester United has a game against Tottenham next week and that is a great game because if Tottenham wins, they go to a United point."

"Then, United has, on paper, a favorable series of matches that they should be happy about."

March 15 – Tottenham (a)

April 4 – Brighton (a)

April 11 – Bournemouth (h)

April 19 – Aston Villa (a)

April 25 – Southampton (h)

May 2 – Crystal Palace (a)

May 9 – West Ham (a)

May 17 – Leicester (a)

TBC – Sheffield United (h)

Keane agreed.

"You must be careful when discarding these teams, but you must remind these players who play for Manchester United that they are playing for Manchester United."

"There is the responsibility and pressure to win football matches and when you watch those games, you should certainly not be afraid of anything."

"Go and try to win as many games as you can and the table should take care of itself. I think they have more than enough quality to chase Leicester and much less Chelsea."

Can United break teams now?

Many of United's remaining games will require a very different game plan than the one they implemented when beating City. But perhaps Solskjaer is now better placed to break down the equipment in the lower half than before the January transfer window.

"I think Fernandes's entry into the team makes them much stronger in that department," Neville argued. "And if you have games against Brighton and Bournemouth, you can attract players like Juan Mata again."

"Where Mata fights is in the counterattack. When they dominate possession, you can afford to play Mata and Fernandes and then you have people who can create."