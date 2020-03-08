From preparations to professionals, empty stadiums are the wrong answer to protect coronavirus sports – Up News Info

Ban the fist bump between teammates? Cancel the Summer Olympics in Japan? Play basketball games in empty arenas?

Throughout the world of sport, the coronavirus has gotten into our minds, before an athlete in an important event got sick.

You can't spell pandemic without panic. Sports cannot be played in bubble wrap.

Yes, the threat posed by COVID-19 is real and dangerous. From China to New York City, there have been more than 100,000 documented cases and 3,500 deaths.

So I certainly understand why the kind stranger behind me in the pay row sincerely advised me that it would be smarter to store hand sanitizer and wipes instead of bourbon and vermouth in my basket. But when sweaty basketball players hit and grind under the hoop, I'm not exactly sure how the ban on handshakes after the game will make a difference.

Let the madness of March begin and that the Rocky Mountain lifts continue turning until we all have to worry about more important matters of life or death. God forbid, if the coronavirus exploded in a serious national crisis, wouldn't it be the height of sports arrogance to play in empty arenas, save players, coaches and referees? I put myself and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for a tough "No!" to that nonsense.

"I am not playing," James said, insisting that he will not go to the court if spectators are denied access to the arena for health reasons. "I don't have fans in the crowd? I play for that. I play for my teammates. I play for the fans. That's all it is. If I show up in an arena and there are no fans there, I'm not playing. They can do what they want to do. "

That's why James is king. In a crisis, the main ambassador of the NBA understands how to keep the score, unlike the president of the USA. UU., Which prefers to keep sick passengers on a cruise instead of allowing them on American soil, so they would not count in the coronavirus box score of our country.

James understands. Donald Trump has no idea of ​​the definition of teamwork. Either we are all in this together, or every man, woman and child is for him.

The beauty of athletics, from peewees to professionals, is the sense of community fostered, whether the link occurs in the five years that are exchanged in a small high school gym or in a hug between competitors on the podium Olympic.

So, playing games and just inviting players, whether on an Italian soccer field or inside a cavernous dome for Final Four, seems to frustrate the purpose of spectator sports, if you ask me. If Nikola Jokic hits a 10-foot bridge at the doorbell to beat the Lakers and there is no one to watch it, in person or on local television, what is the point?

So here is a round of applause for the commissioner of the Colorado High School Activities Association, Rhonda Blanford-Green, who strongly opposes holding a state championship in basketball or baseball or any other sport that our children practice without Mothers, uncles and classmates in the stands.

"I would never lead a state championship without parents and fans being able to celebrate their children," Blanford-Green told my colleague Sean Keeler during the girls' hoops tournament.

"We would postpone it until the school community and all its followers could celebrate the experience."

So, if beating the coronavirus requires that Colorado academic administrators suspend high school classes and prep sports for two weeks after spring break, let's do it. The final score is not as important as the athletes we compete with or the lifelong friends we make while sitting in the stands.

On the other hand, do we cancel the NCAA Tournament for the 68 basketball teams or close the Cactus League if a single center or gardener tests positive for coronavirus? During the 2018-19 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that more than 34,000 people died from the disease.

Every year, any strain of the flu, from domestic to the most virulent, is a dangerous thing. But why let fear beat us?

Take all necessary precautions against the coronavirus to keep you and your loved ones safe. If I have learned something from the thousands of days and nights I spent in athletic competitions organized everywhere, from the pole vault pit at Jefferson Country Stadium to the Maracana in Brazil, it is the most basic rule of the sport.

Never play scared.