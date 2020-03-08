Fire destroys Lakeview's behavioral health office in Grand Rapids – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A fire destroyed a mental health clinic in Grand Rapids.

The fire took place at the Lakeview Behavioral Health center office in Grand Rapids on Saturday night.

The company posted an update on its Facebook page, saying the structure is a "complete loss."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Nobody was hurt.