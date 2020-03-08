Filming breaks at Lil & # 39; Baby's concert: a seriously injured person

Variety has learned that a man was shot at a Lil ’Baby concert in Birmingham, Alabama, this weekend. Reports indicate that the shots extended through the place after a confrontation on the side of the stage. The rapper, as well as the assistants, rushed and rushed away from the shooting after it broke out.

According to a police officer who spoke with journalists on the Alabama website, the victim who was shot was rushed to a nearby hospital and his injuries are very serious. Currently, the police have not arrested anyone.

Reportedly, police officers were called to Bill Harris Arena at 10:00 pm after 1033 was called. A "1033,quot; means that the police need help from all available police officers. Concert goers who talked to the store said it all started with a physical altercation near the stage.

Variety says the rapper was in the middle of his song, "My Dawg," when two men took the stage to get away from the shooting as soon as possible.

It is not uncommon for prominent members of the hip-hop community to get involved in dangerous situations.

For example, Lil & # 39; Baby's shooting comes shortly after the shocking death of the emerging rapper, Pop Smoke, whose career was just beginning to gain strength, after the release of his song, "Welcome To The Party," which Nicki Minaj Later appeared on.

Pop Smoke was staying in an Airbnb owned by former Real Housewives student, Teddi Mellencamp. Initial reports claimed that it was a robbery that went wrong for several reasons, including previous Pop Smoke publications on social media where it boasted cash and jewelry.

However, the police then confirmed to multiple news publications that they were not comfortable saying that it was a robbery that went wrong, because nothing had been stolen. The sources claim that it could have been a gang-affiliated shooting.

Ad

After his death, 50 Cent and Nicki Minaj shouted at the rapper, blaming the incident for jealousy and resentment.



Post views:

0 0