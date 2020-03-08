Feminist groups conduct massive Women's Day marches throughout Chile | Chile news

Antofagasta, Chile – The cities of Chile exploded in a massive celebration and outrage on Sunday when women and their supporters joined for International Women's Day.

In Santiago, a square that has become the zero zone of the city for protests in recent months could not contain the crowd, spreading over blocks along important boulevards. The marches were underway in several cities, and others would continue on Sunday night.

Almost two million women were expected to participate in marches across the country on Sunday, the first day of a two-day feminist strike. The actions are carried out in the context of broader protests against structural inequality that have been shaking the country since October 2019.

Demonstrations of high school students last year triggered mass protests nationwide for systemic change, including the review of education, health and pension systems. Protests have continued despite continued police repressions that have resulted in thousands of arrests and injuries, including hundreds of eye injuries.

The feminist movement, in recent years, has been an important factor both in the wider protests and in the massive scope of this year's International Women's Day marches, according to Katerine Tapia, a member of the Antofagasta Women's Meeting, a grassroots feminist coordination space in Antofagasta, a city 1,335 km (830 miles) north of Santiago.

"It is important to look back before October 18, because we had a year of feminist uprising from April 2018 and the march (International Women's Day) last year was one of the largest in Chile in many years,quot; he said to Al Jazeera

Feminist movements in Chile have a long and powerful history. The increase in activity in 2018 began when students began to occupy their universities to protest harassment on campus and institutional inaction.

"These feminist occupations led all feminist sectors, the women of the neighborhood, the workers, to rise as well. The list of feminist demands began to expand with all historical demands, but especially against institutional violence, police violence and the macho. (macho violence), "said Tapia.

The feminist resurgence of 2018 and the march last year set a precedent for the national protests that erupted last October, Tapia said. Women have been at the forefront of the grassroots organization and various protest actions in recent months.

"We are more present than ever in history on all combat fronts, not only on the front line but on all fronts, from assemblies to collective child care, as well as on the front lines," said Tapia.

It echoed in Latin America, the world

Chilean feminism has echoed throughout America, Europe and beyond. Women in more than 50 countries around the world have presented A Rapist in Your Path, a choreographed song against the culture of institutionalized rape developed by the Chilean feminist collective Las Tesis.

Women repeated the song on Sunday at the International Women's Day events in Turkey, France, Brazil and several other countries.

The song A Rapist in Your Path has adapted to local realities, but both the lyrics and the choreography contain specific references to long-standing sexual violence patterns by the police of Carabineros against women and girls in Chile.

Those employers have persisted in repressing the protests in recent months. From October 18 to March 5, the National Institute of Human Rights, an autonomous state institution, took legal action in 112 cases of sexual violence against women and girls by the authorities, in most official police cases of Police. The institute has also taken action in 247 cases of torture and other cruel treatment against women and girls.

The end of state repression and political persecution was a priority at a January assembly in Santiago, where women and non-binary people from across the country met to coordinate the actions and demands of this year's International Women's Day.

"That's where the general framework of the strike was established, as well as the unifying slogan: & # 39; We are the first line against state terrorism & # 39;" said Tapia.

In an official Women's Day event of the Chilean government on Sunday morning, President Sebastián Piñera said his government is firmly committed to working urgently for a Chile where women and men have the same rights and opportunities.

Chile's next constitution could be drafted by a citizen body made up of half women. After months of debate and rejection, both levels of the bicameral Congress of Chile approved a bill, on Wednesday, that establishes a formula for gender equality in a possible constitutional convention, in case the Chileans vote in a referendum of the April 26 in favor of a new constitution and a convention of all citizens to write it.

Last week, a bill was enacted that broadens the definition of feminicide. Previously, the law was only applicable if the author was the current or former husband of the victim or his de facto partner.

Throughout Chile, there will be marches and other protest actions on Monday, when the two-day national feminist strike will continue. Roadblocks and marches will begin early Monday in Antofagasta, as will wild strikes in some sectors.

"Although there was no concrete call from our association at the national level, here in Antofagasta we have joined with other unions," said Patricia Romo, president of the Antofagasta chapter of the National Association of Teachers.

Local union members representing teachers, assistant teachers, support staff and school food service providers in the dozens of public schools in the city have joined for the feminist strike.

"We will be on strike on Monday," Romo said.