Fears and preparation of the coronavirus in Senegal | News

Coronavirus continues to spread in Africa with new cases in Senegal, Cameroon and Togo.

At least 45 infections have been confirmed throughout the continent.

As people panic and pharmacies run out of masks and disinfectants, some resort to traditional remedies hoping to remain immune to the virus.

Nicolas Haque, from Al Jazeera, reports from Dakar, Senegal, where authorities are trying to contain the outbreak.