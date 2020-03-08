Fantasy baseball levels: RP ratings, strategy draft, sleepers

Drafting Closers is the ultimate riddle game in fantasy baseball. Sure, there are some (apparently) reliable stallions, like Aroldis Chapman, but each relay pitcher is only two or three bad looks from being on the bench. Add the injury factor and the unpredictable regression / improvement that may result from allowing only a few home runs more or less than the previous year, and has a position that is difficult to classify, no matter separating into levels or devising a strategy draft.

%MINIFYHTML84f7a05774599c88ff538ea7079f3e6f11% %MINIFYHTML84f7a05774599c88ff538ea7079f3e6f12%

Looking ahead to 2020, the closest positions appear to be established for the vast majority of teams. We know that this will not last, since approximately two thirds of the teams change positions, at least temporarily, at some point in each season, but there are only a few teams that have legitimate open competitions for the work of the ninth inning. Again, that could change before opening day due to spring injuries or problems, but even if it is not, it is important to remember that even some of the "safe,quot; closers are the opposite.

2020 fantasy baseball ranking:

Collector | First | Second | Third | Short | Open field | Starter | Soothing | Top 300

Unless you're attacking salvages (it's not a recommended strategy), you'll probably want to leave your draft with three closers. That is not possible for everyone in a league of 12 teams (or even in a league of 10 teams, if we are honest), but it is ideal. That often leads to overdrafts of RP, which is a mistake, but it tends to be how things work. If you only have two closers when your draft ends, you can live with that. Much more will appear on the exemption cable once the season starts, so stay tuned. If you are in a weekly league, all you need is two closers. If you want a "backup,quot; in case someone is injured or loses their job, simply draw the handcuffs.

If you are going to close with everything and want to get four to give yourself an advantage, you will have to sacrifice some offense or start throwing. That's fine, but at least three of your closers must be high K boys to make up for the punches you are potentially not getting from a headline. Most closers are solid in strikeouts, but obviously some are better than others, and you should prioritize them.

The first closer of your draft will probably leave the board in the fifth or sixth round. There will be executions from that moment, so keep in mind when they start. You do not necessarily need a Level 1 closer, but you will want at least one that has some job security on opening day. That could mean that you take closers in the ninth and tenth round, or maybe in the eighth and twelfth. You can also wait until 12 and 13. It really depends on how your draft goes. Some leagues see that the closest races start early, so read the room. And if everyone else is drastically closing the overdraft, clear the initial batter / pitcher values, take some subsequent RP sleepers and work the cable once the season begins.

MASTER YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2020 Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet

Who are the best baseball fantasy RPs?

Eligibility based on Yahoo default settings

Pitchers in Tier 1With the possible exception of Roberto Osuna, they are all producers of elite strikeouts that should be firmly rooted in their roles to open the season. Some of them have warts: Chapman walks with too many hitters, Hader gives too many home runs, but these are stallion pitchers that will accumulate saves and help his ERA and WHIP.

These boys will go from the fifth to the eighth round. Jumping early for one of them is risky (remember Blake Treinen and Edwin Diaz last year?), But it can be profitable if you choose the right one.

TIER 1

Kirby Yates, Parents

Josh Hader, Brewers

Roberto Osuna, Astros

Brad Hand, Indians

Aroldis Chapman, Yankees

Liam Hendriks, A & # 39; s

MORE FANTASY BASEBALL: 2020 Auction Values

Fantasy 2020 baseball levels: Level 2 RP

There is not much difference between most Level 2 boys and boys in Level 1, but in general, they are a bit more volatile. That is especially true for Diaz and Craig Kimbrel, so they are in Level 2B. They were downright bad last year. We give both the benefit of the doubt that they can solve their human resources problems and retrieve their All-Star forms. At the very least, they will hit many batters. The same goes for Brandon Workman, who was dominant last year despite a 5.7 BB / 9 ratio. His K rate soared and his human resources rate plummeted, so we are a bit skeptical that it is real, but if he has a similar season, he could produce as a level 1 closer. It helps that Alex Cora has also left as a manager, since the Red Sox are less likely to play clashes with their relievers.

Launchers in Level 2A are a bit more reliable, although Kenley Jansen has retreated in the past two years, and Raisel Iglesias has a home run problem (and problems with his manager, which is never good for job security). The Twins had a tendency to play clashes in the last innings of last year, which could hurt Rogers' rescue totals, and Giles has been up and down in the last four seasons, so he could be in a bad season. The four pitchers have many advantages, but the worst versions of themselves could harm their team.

If your first closer is of this level, that's fine, but if it's a Level 2B type, you might want to get another "safe,quot; closer soon after (Alex Colome, Ian Kennedy, Archie Bradley?). If you approached a Level 1, you also have more room for maneuver to play in the return years of Diaz or Kimbrel.

LEVEL 2A

Taylor Rogers, twins

Ken Giles, Tiles

Kenley Jansen, Dodgers

Raisel Iglesias, Reds

LEVEL 2B

Edwin Diaz, Mets

Craig Kimbrel, Puppies

Brandon Workman, Red Sox

Fantasy 2020 baseball sleepers:

Collector | First | Second | Third | Short | Gardener | Starter | Each team

2020 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: RP level 3

Level 3 It is the most likely level to present a closer surprise outbreak. Most pitchers at this level have high K rates, with Nick Anderson a threat to lead the league in K / 9 ratio (15.2 last year). José Leclerc also had a K / 9 out of 13 last year, the second consecutive season that accomplished that feat.

The sub-levels here represent occupational safety. Those in Level 3B have it (as much as any third level closer can have job security in March), while those in Level 3A do not. Both Giovanny Gallegos and Anderson are considered favorites to save in their respective bullpens, but the Rays never decided on a permanent closer last year, and it worked, so why would they do it this year? The Cardinals also mixed and combined a little, and there is always the concern that Carlos Martínez does not stay in the rotation and return to the role of the closer.

If we knew that Gallegos and Anderson had some job security, they would definitely be at Level 2, so obviously there is great potential value here. The same goes for Leclerc, Keone Kela and even Héctor Neris, who have great things but also worry in the form of walks or home runs. Sean Doolittle comes from a bad year, but he is another guy with great advantages if he can regain his form.

You will not be excited to recruit someone like Colome or Kennedy, but they are pretty reliable bets to save. That has value.

Ideally, you would get one closer to this level in the middle or mid-late rounds. They provide a lot of money for their money if they pay, and if they fail, the opportunity cost is not as high as for boys in Level 1 or Level 2.

LEVEL 3A

Giovanny Gallegos, Cardinals

Nick Anderson, Lightning

LEVEL 3B

Archie Bradley, D-backs

Jose LeClerc, Rangers

Héctor Neris, Filis

Keone Kela, Pirates

Alex Colome, White Sox

Sean Doolittle, Nationals

Ian Kennedy, Royals

Fantasy 2020 baseball levels, draft strategy:

Collector | First | Second | Third | Short | Open field | Start

Fantasy Baseball Ranking: Level 4 RP

Level 4 It presents closers who should have the role of the ninth entry for themselves on the opening day, but could hurt more than help even when they are collecting saves. To be fair, we thought that about Shane Greene last year, and it was dynamite most of the season, especially in the first half, so everything is possible, but none of these pitchers inspires much confidence.

Mark Melancon is the "safest,quot; of the group and should be at the top level. The reason we put it here is because the Braves have a lot of capable pitchers, if not better, that can handle the ninth inning, including Will Smith, Luke Jackson and the aforementioned Greene. We simply have a hard time imagining that Melancon remains in the role of the closer, and with mediocre peripherals, we are not sure how much long-term value it really has. Even so, if you can get it in the last rounds, you won't sacrifice much, and if you back it up with Smith, you can get the most value from this situation.

In fact, if you select any of these pitchers, it is not a bad idea to take their wives, which would probably be Smith (Braves), Drew Steckenrider (Marlins), Buck Farmer (Tigers), Scott Oberg (Rockies) and Hunter Harvey (Orioles ).

LEVEL 4

Mark Melancon, Braves

Brandon Kintzler, Marlins

Joe Jimenez, tigers

Wade Davis, Rockies

Mychal Givens, Orioles

Fantasy Baseball Draft Strategies: Auction | Guardian / Dynasty | points

Fantasy baseball levels: level 5 RP

Ideally, you wouldn't mess with the pitchers in Tier 5, but someone will take them, at least the boys in Level 5A. Matt Magill and Tony Watson are light favorites to open the season as the respective closers of their team, and although none inspires much confidence, there is a possibility that they can take the job and run with them. Magill finished last year as a Seattle closer, and Watson has some experience closing his time in Pittsburgh.

The pitchers in Level 5B are the wives / main competition for the saves mentioned above. You don't need to recruit these boys out of the deepest leagues, but some of them may have independent value, namely, Smith and Sam Tuivailala. Harvey is also an intriguing flyer after becoming a reliever in the minors last year and struck out 33 batters in 23 innings between Triple-A and the majors.

LEVEL 5A

Matt Magill, Sailors

Tony Watson, Giants

LEVEL 5B

Will Smith, Braves

Scott Oberg, Rockies

Hunter Harvey, Orioles

Trevor Gott, Giants

Sam Tuivailala, Sailors

Yoshihisa Hirano, Sailors

Tyler Rogers, Giants

Buck Farmer, Tigers

Drew Steckenrider, Marlins

Fantasy Baseball Deep Sleepers: RP Level 6

Our Tier-6 The pitchers are intermediate relievers that generally provide many K and good peripherals. These boys can have a bigger overall impact than lower-level closers, especially if they can get lucky in some victories, but it's hard to include them in shallow leagues, especially in weekly leagues (and even harder to include them in Quality Start leagues) . It would not be a surprise to see some of them have opportunities for closure, especially if there are injuries, but it is difficult to predict it in the spring. Even so, recruiting one in the last two rounds can help balance your pitcher staff, especially if it is a man of primary configuration who is in injury from accumulating saves.

If you're really looking to maximize Ks, then Matt Barnes (15.4 K / 9 ratio last year), Josh James (14.8), Tanner Rainey (13.9), Luke Jackson (13.1), Tommy Kahnle (12.9), Tyler Duffey (12.8 ), Freddy Peralta (12.6), Emilio Pagan (12.3) and Chad Green (12.0) are his boys. Darwinzon Hernández (16.5 in 30.1 entries) and Drew Pomeranz (15.7 in 28.2 entries) also impressed last year.

LEVEL 6

Emilio Pagan, Parents

Drew Pomeranz, Parents

Ryan Pressly, Astros

Seth Lugo, Mets

Matt Barnes, Red Sox

Tyler Duffey, twins

Luke Jackson, Braves

James Karinchak, Indians

Josh James, Astros

Chad Green, Yankees

Shane Greene, Braves

Ryan Helsley, Cardinals

Diego Castillo, Rays

Tommy Kahnle, Yankees

Blake Treinen, Dodgers

Freddy Peralta, Brewers

Ty Buttrey, Angels

Will Harris, Nationals

Jose Alvarado, Rays

Andrés Muñoz, Parents

Darwinzon Hernández, Red Sox

Tanner Rainey, Nationals

Adam Ottavino, Yankees