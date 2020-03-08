Families want a new search for MH370, six years after the disappearance | Malaysia News

The families of the 239 people who were on board the MH370 when he disappeared six years ago, ask the authorities to resume efforts to find the missing. Malaysia Airlines plane.

Holding star-shaped signs that said "Never give up," "Waiting,quot; and "Resume the search," relatives of those on board marked the sixth anniversary of his disappearance by calling for answers.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLeb12645207e66c3b6c97efd28dae63c011% %MINIFYHTMLeb12645207e66c3b6c97efd28dae63c012%

"The pain remains the same, the fact that the plane is still missing remains the same, and the fact that we don't know what happened to the plane remains the same," said Grace Nathan, a lawyer whose mother was in the flight, during the event in the administrative capital of Malaysia, Putrajaya.

"There are more questions than answers and that should not be the case after six years," he told reporters after the event.

The MH370 disappeared in less than an hour on a night flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014. Repeated searches of the plane, which focus on the southern tip of the Indian Ocean, were suspended in 2018 and the missing plane was It has become one of the greatest aviation mysteries in the world.

A piece of debris, which is believed to have come from the missing plane, was exhibited at the meeting as it was a year ago.

Malaysia, China and Australia completed a two-year, $ 200 million ($ 132.90 million) underwater search in the southern Indian Ocean in January 2017 after finding no trace of the plane.

In 2018, Malaysia hired Ocean Infinity, a US-based company. UU., To resume the search on the basis that it would only be paid if the plane was found. The 138-day search was also fruitless.

"We rely heavily on the government to take some initiative. We want the government to come forward and say that they are open to the companies they come for," Nathan said, asking the government to involve Ocean Infinity again.

Last month, the Ministry of Transportation said it had not received any credible new evidence to start a new search to find the plane.