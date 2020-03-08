F-35 poaching intercepts Russian military aircraft for the first time – Defense Blog

The new F-35 stealth fighters from Norway intercepted two Russian maritime reconnaissance aircraft Tu-142 and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and a MiG-31 fighter jet flying in the international airspace south of the so-called GIUK gap (Greenland-Iceland-United Kingdom), officials said.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Norwegian Luftforsvaret (Royal Norwegian Air Force), a Russian Tu-142MK and a Tu-142MR escorted by the MiG-31 fighter plane came from the north and were first noticed by the station of air control in Sorreisa, in northern Norway. , reports the joint headquarters.

"The Armed Forces yesterday established an additional reinforced preparation of the F-35 from the Orland air station to improve sovereignty," said Norwegian Air Force Chief Major General Tonje Skinnarland.

Flying wing by wing, the event in the skies outside of Norway on Saturday is historic. This is the first time that the new Norwegian F-35s identify Russian planes.

Even further south, two British Typhoon fighter jets took over the mission to monitor Russian planes.

Norway currently has 15 F-35s in its inventory and has ordered a total of 52 of the fifth-generation fighters gradually replace their F-16 fleet, which have been in service since the early 1980s.

More than 490 aircraft have been delivered, including 134 in 2019, and they operate from 21 bases worldwide. More than 975 pilots and 8,585 maintainers have been trained and the F-35 fleet has exceeded more than 240,000 accumulated flight hours.