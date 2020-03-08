Excessive speed The motorcycle driver crashes and dies at Cedar Hill – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – A person is dead after a fatal motorcycle accident on Cedar Hill on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 4:19 p.m. On March 8, police responded to the accident on the east facade road in the 1700 block of S. Highway 67. When the officers arrived, they found the driver, the only occupant of the motorcycle, killed at the scene.

%MINIFYHTML8dd9b01c4c0c291276fb30f5de8dfb4013% %MINIFYHTML8dd9b01c4c0c291276fb30f5de8dfb4014%

During a preliminary investigation, it was determined that speed was a factor in the crash. The driver's identity has not been revealed at this time.

%MINIFYHTML8dd9b01c4c0c291276fb30f5de8dfb4015% %MINIFYHTML8dd9b01c4c0c291276fb30f5de8dfb4016%

Authorities said N. Highway 67 will remain closed from the entrance on Shiloh Road until further notice.