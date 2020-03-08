Eva Marcille's video with her children has amazed fans – Check out Marley, Mikey and Maverick

Eva Marcille shared a video with her three children, and fans can't get enough of them. Watch the video he posted on his social media account below.

Fans are amazed after seeing the children, and they made sure to tell Eva this in the comments.

Someone said: "Ughhhh, my God, that face melts my heart,quot; and another follower published this: "Lord, no DNA test is needed for Maverick."

Another follower posted: "The way Maverick looked when he called him was priceless!"

One commenter wrote: "Omg your children are absolutely beautiful,quot; bless them ❤️ "and someone else said:" Crazy as a child looks like mom and the other son looks like dad ".

One commenter wrote: "When I say ALL your face!" And a fan published this: "@evamarcille Marley's hair is absolutely beautiful."

Someone else said: amo I love you from France. May God protect you and your family. Amen. & # 39;

A fan wrote: "I just realized that all the names of the children begin with M lol ❤️❤️❤️ @evamarcille,quot;, and someone else posted this: "Omg Maverick looks like his father!" Adorable @evamarcille. "

Someone burst into tears over Marley and said to Eva: "The Marley girl has that model mood without even trying to model,quot; adorable! "

Not long ago, Eva made her fans happy when she shared a photo of Maverick.

The baby looked like a living doll, as one of Eva's fans said.

Eva has just celebrated her anniversary, and to commemorate such an important event, she shared a photo of him for her fifth anniversary.

People praised the little man in the comments, and they told Eva that he is twinning with his father.

Ad

Eva is living her best life these days together with her whole family, and her fans couldn't be happier to see her in such a good mood.



Post views:

0 0