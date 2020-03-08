EU. Seek solidarity while nations restrict medical exports

"Everyone needs to do this preparatory work so that we can have a concerted European vision," said Véran. "But believe me, France will not be exempt from its duty and its momentum of solidarity."

On Thursday, the German authorities issued a decree prohibiting the export of protective clothing and other medical equipment, such as gloves and masks. Such products can only be sold abroad under strictly defined circumstances, as an international relief effort, according to the order. A government crisis team also established a centralized system to allocate scarce protective equipment to doctors, hospitals and federal authorities.

Outside the European Union, Turkey and Russia have also imposed restrictions.

In Turkey, Ruhsar Pekcan, the trade minister, said sterile masks, glasses and gloves would be subject to export controls after sudden increases in sales in the last two months. "As the outbreak is likely to be seen in our country, we decided to subject the exports of protective equipment to prior authorization to manage domestic demand," said Ms. Pekcan, according to state media reports. Companies seeking to export protective gowns and other equipment will now have to ask the government for permission.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order on March 2 that prohibits the export of some medical supplies. The order, effective until June 1, prohibits exports of medical masks, gloves and glasses, biohazard suits, medical gowns, antiviral medications, gauze and some other products. The ban does not cover items that travelers carry for personal use or shipments of state humanitarian aid. Denis Manturov, head of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said it was necessary to prevent "speculators,quot; from exporting goods abroad.

The outbreak is also felt in other ways: the European Union Parliament occasionally conducts procedures in Strasbourg, France, instead of Brussels, but authorities said it would remain in Belgium next week.

Strasbourg is the capital of the Alsace region, which has been classified as a coronavirus group. Parliament's travels across the border, the result of a long-standing commitment to where it should be located, are a favorite target of critics of the European Union, who describe them as a waste of time, money and resources.

The reports were contributed by Monika Pronczuk, Aurelien Breeden, Michael Wolgelenter, Jack Ewing and Andrew E. Kramerc.