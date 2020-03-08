Erdogan of Turkey will discuss migrant issues with the EU in Brussels | Turkey News

%MINIFYHTMLd2e3fffcf5ba3ac1c2705dd5da18c48e11% %MINIFYHTMLd2e3fffcf5ba3ac1c2705dd5da18c48e12%

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will hold talks in Brussels when he asked Greece to "open the doors,quot; to refugees on the border of Turkey trying to enter Europe.

"I will have a meeting with European Union officials tomorrow (Monday) in Belgium," Erdogan said during a speech in Istanbul on Sunday.

He added that he would discuss the issue of migration after Turkey opened its borders. "I hope to return from Belgium with different results."

Barend Leyts, spokesman for the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, posted on Twitter that the Turkish leader He will meet with Michel and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to discuss "migration, security, stability in the region and the crisis in Syria."

President @eucopresident and president @vonderleyen will meet with the president @RTErdogan from Turkey on Monday at 6pm in Brussels to discuss EU-Turkey issues, including migration, security, stability in the region and the crisis in Syria. – Barend Leyts (@BarendLeyts) March 8, 2020

Turkey repeatedly criticizes what it describes as an unfair burden sharing, as around four million Syrian refugees live in Turkey.

"The EU did not fulfill its commitments,quot;

In 2016, Turkey and the EU agreed on an agreement in which Brussels would provide billions of euros in aid to help Ankara finance housing, schools and medical centers for refugees.

But Ankara has repeatedly accused the block of not keeping promises made, as Europe suffered the worst refugee crisis since World War II.

More than one million people fled to the mainland in 2015.

"We fulfilled the obligations of the agreement we made with the EU. However, the EU did not fulfill its commitments except for minimal contributions … I hope we get different results this time," Erdogan said.

Turkey says the EU has not fulfilled its promises, including visa-free travel for Turkish citizens and an improved customs union.

Border clashes between Turkey and Greece

During the same televised speech, Erdogan urged Greece to open its border after clashes in recent days between immigrants and the Greek police.

"Hey, Greece! I call you … open the doors too and get rid of this burden," he said, adding: "Let them go to other European countries."

Thousands of migrants concentrated on the land border with Greece after Turkey said last month that it would no longer prevent people from leaving the country.

Turkey's decision triggered a growing dispute between Ankara and Brussels, as well as a war of words between Turkey and Greece.

But Erdogan, on Friday, ordered the Turkish coast guard to avoid the risky crossings of the Aegean Sea after more than 1,700 migrants landed in Lesbos and four other Aegean islands from Turkey last week.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Michel met with Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday.

Ankara also wants more European support in Syria, where her troops support the rebels against the forces of the Syrian government backed by Russia.

Erdogan has felt additional pressure when almost one million people in Idlib province in northwestern Syria fled to the Turkish border during the recent assault on the Syrian regime, backed by Russia.

But Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, agreed to a ceasefire on Thursday after Turkey launched an offensive against Damascus after the death of 59 Turkish soldiers in the recent attacks attributed to the regime.