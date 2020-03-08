Envoi Allen ready for Ballymore's offer in Cheltenham | Racing news

Gordon Elliott has confirmed that Envoi Allen will run at the Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday.

The six-year-old Cheveley Park Stud, undefeated in seven starts to date and already has a success at the Festival in his CV, having achieved victory in the Champion Bumper 12 months ago.

He has long been considered one of the bankers of this year's meeting, with Ballymore identified as his likely target, but Elliott threw a kind of bomb during the week when he said there was "every chance,quot; that his position could pass to the Supreme.

However, the Cullentra manager walked the course in Cheltenham on Sunday morning and is glad that his position avoids the lifting of curtains on Tuesday and, instead, competes against the longer obstacle of the two rookies the following afternoon .

Speaking on the Racing TV Luck on Sunday program, Elliott said: "We walk the track at 7 in the morning and it is a soft and beautiful terrain, giving way to soft in some places. The track is in excellent condition.

"If the terrain had become heavy or soft to heavy, we would have had to consider it (Supreme), but I think it will be a beautiful terrain on Tuesday and Wednesday, hopefully, so let's continue with our original plan."