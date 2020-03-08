%MINIFYHTML48355d2d35aa89a5e0b2f6cfaf90555011% %MINIFYHTML48355d2d35aa89a5e0b2f6cfaf90555012%

The Taiwanese government said Sunday that an elderly Taiwanese woman who was part of a tourist group in Egypt was probably infected with the COVID-19 virus while she was there last month and it is unlikely that the source of infection of 12 Egyptian crew members in a Nile cruise.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed said in a statement Friday that the Taiwanese tourist was the source of the infection of 12 Egyptian cruise workers. A person died in Egypt on Sunday, a German tourist, and the number of infections increased from three to 45 in one day, according to the Egyptian government.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML48355d2d35aa89a5e0b2f6cfaf90555013% %MINIFYHTML48355d2d35aa89a5e0b2f6cfaf90555014%

But the Taiwan Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said it tested the Taiwanese woman also known as "Patient 39,quot;, and sequenced the DNA of the virus strain found in your blood. That showed that his infection had little similarity to the strain found in other Taiwanese patients.

%MINIFYHTML48355d2d35aa89a5e0b2f6cfaf90555015% %MINIFYHTML48355d2d35aa89a5e0b2f6cfaf90555016%

The CECC findings contradict Egyptian and World Health Organization officials who said that Taiwanese women were probably the source of infection for Egyptian citizens.

Yeh Shiou-hwei, a professor of microbiology at the National University of Taiwan, said the DNA sequence is like doing a "paternity test,quot; comparing it to other cases of coronaviruses found worldwide.

"It is closer to those found in coronavirus infection samples in Europe, including those in Italy, Brazil and Nigeria," said Yeh.

Taiwan Diligence

Given its location about 130 km (80 miles) off the coast of mainland China and with approximately 850,000 of its citizens living there, it is surprising that the island only has 45 cases of coronavirus and one reports death. METERAinland China, by comparison, has more than 80,000 infections and almost 3,100 deaths.

Dr. Jason Wang, a professor of pediatrics at Stanford University in California and a native of the island, told Al Jazeera that the success of his homeland was "hard work,quot; and the use of technology and data analysis.

He said that Taiwan had learned its lessons from the SARS epidemic in the early 2000s, and developed strong prevention and inspection systems to combat the disease.

He also attributed the low numbers in Taiwan to his social norms.

"Taiwanese people often wear medical masks in public to protect themselves against contamination or germs, so as not to get sick. But in the United States, people wear masks only when they get sick," Wang said.

He added that in the Middle East people tend to express their affection by kissing and hugging, but not in Taiwan.

Egypt a concern

In the Middle East, Iran remains the epicenter of the epidemic with 6,566 infections and 194 deaths.

But Egypt remains a country of concern in the Arab world because of its dependence on foreign tourism. Millions of its citizens also travel back and forth to work in many countries in the region, representing a high-risk scenario for other countries.

Several nations have restricted travel to and from Egypt because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia have announced a temporary ban on visitors coming from Egypt through intermediate points or require that Egyptian visitors have an official certificate proving that they are free of the virus.

A Jordanian government official told Al Jazeera that his country's greatest fear comes from Egypt because "the Egyptian government does not seem to be telling the truth about its situation."

He said Jordan had taken rigorous measures to ensure strict health and travel controls to those coming from Egypt and other countries. The official refused to be identified because he was not authorized to speak with the media.

According to the head of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Hayel Obeidat, Jordan has only one confirmed case and about 200 people in quarantine.

"In Jordan we follow the policy of transparency and honesty when it comes to informing and updating the public about the situation of the coronavirus in the country," he said Obeidat.

"For us, the coronavirus situation is first and foremost a public health problem for our citizens and we are doing everything possible to ensure the public and establish preventive measures for our safety."

Obeidat told Al Jazeera that the Jordan FDA was the first in the region, if not in the world, to ban the export of medical supplies used to prevent the spread of the virus, such as facial masks and hygiene products.

More than 3,700 people have died worldwide from COVID-19, as the disease is officially known, while more than 106,000 infections have been confirmed in dozens of countries.

Follow Ali Younes on Twitter: @ali_reports