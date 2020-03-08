Eddie Jones will talk about his future in England with RFU after Six Nations | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLfe801c2c9450d4f7e4d76bbdd21addba11% %MINIFYHTMLfe801c2c9450d4f7e4d76bbdd21addba12%





Eddie Jones was appointed head coach of England in November 2015

Eddie Jones will talk about his future in England during dinner with the executive president of Rugby Football Union, Bill Sweeney, once the Guinness Six Nations is over.

Jones is hired until next summer and England's initial enthusiasm for extending the mandate of the head coach following the march last fall to the World Cup final seems to have cooled.

England signed a Six Nations campaign truncated by the postponement imposed by coronavirus of its final match against Italy with a 33-30 victory over Wales in Twickenham that completed a first Triple Crown since 2016.

When asked if he would remain in the post beyond 2021, Jones replied "I don't know," but revealed that a meeting with Sweeney is planned.

"We have dinner organized in a couple of weeks, so we can talk about it. It must be your shout. I'll take a Triple Crown to show it to you," he said.

On the eve of the Six Nations, Jones declared that he would stay as long as he felt that the players were responding to his methods, but after Wales was fired he would only say: "I am still judging. I will judge for as long as I need it."

England's victory over Wales saw them lift the Triple Crown for the first time since 2016

Jones hinted at the cost that the Six Nations charged by reflecting on the lack of joy he gets from his role.

"I never enjoy training. Winning is a relief. Anyone who tells you that you enjoy training is lying," Jones said.

"All you do is train hard. If you win you feel good for 24 hours and then come back to that. That's all."

"It's a choice you make. You can train these extraordinary and talented players. You give them something that helps them develop as players and as people."

"The joy you get from that is incredible, but in general any coach who says the training seems enjoyable is probably not telling the truth."

Eddie Jones took responsibility for England's defeat against France in his first Six Nations game

If it weren't for a loss to France in the first game, for which Jones assumes the responsibility of physically preparing his team, England would be a Grand Slam victory.

The victory over Scotland in Murrayfield in atrocious conditions, a defeat of Ireland and the roller coaster victory against Wales put them back in the mix of the title, but the championship has been a water exercise that failed to build the World Cup.

Jones criticized the decision to send Manu Tuilagi in his 33-30 victory over Wales on Saturday

"I don't regret France. What I do know is that we are in a position where we can win the championship and that is where I want to be," Jones said.

"I think you can not put a figure, but I think the team is growing, we have the feeling that we are growing."

"We played a tough game against Wales, we played a brilliant rugby against Ireland last week, we played a sensible rugby against Scotland after what was a disappointing game against France."

"And that was 100 percent my fault for the preparation we gave the players. I am really satisfied with the way we finished the tournament."