Eagle County files an emergency declaration after the coronavirus case is confirmed – Up News Info

Eagle County filed an emergency declaration for local disaster before the state after a 50-year-old woman tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Saturday.

The declaration, which is administrative, is intended to open funds and resources from state and federal governments, according to Eagle County in a press release. The declaration is scheduled to last until Thursday.

County commissioners will review the statement on Tuesday and determine if it should be extended.

"While there are likely to be more cases of COVID-19 in Eagle County, the statement does not mean that we think our community is less secure than anywhere else affected by the virus," said Kathy Chandler-Henry, president of the Commission. "This is just one more tool to help in our response."

The state has eight confirmed cases of the virus, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. On Saturday, the state lab conducted 44 additional tests, but no new cases were reported.

For more information about the virus, call 1-877-462-2911, or for updates on the Eagle County response, visit www.ecemergency.org.