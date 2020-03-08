Dwyane Wade's daughter walks the first red carpet as Zaya Wade

Andrew Toth / Getty Images
Dwyane Wade, wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Zaya Wade He attended the 2020 Truth Awards together on Saturday, marking the first red carpet event of the 12-year-old girl since the retired NBA star revealed in February that she is a transgender girl.
The three posed for photos together and talked to the journalists. Zaya wore a bright green tuxedo jacket over a matching shirt, combined with black pants with a pink sash and black boots.
"Everyone allows him to come back, his name is Zaya Wade!" Dwyane wrote on Instagram on Sunday, along with a photo of his daughter posing alone at the Los Angeles event. "Last night was Zaya's first red carpet and we couldn't be more proud of how she handled the questions asked. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ + community."
The Better Brothers LA Truth Awards ceremony highlights the achievements of the black LGBTQ + community and its allies. Within the event, the three appeared together on stage to honor a friend, and Dwyane spoke seriously about his Zaya, one of his four children, who had previously accompanied him to the events of the red carpet when he was known as Zion Wade.
"When our 8-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade, came home and said she had something to tell us, when she approached us, as a family, we admitted that we were not as educated about the LGBTQ + plus community as we should have been," he said. Dwyane to the crowd.
He said he and Gabrielle approached good friends, a couple of men, who "helped us navigate the right language to use the questions and what to hear."
"They also reminded us that we should make sure Zaya knows her community and feels the love and support inside and outside the home," he said. "From working closely with Zaya to design your room in our homes to make sure that your most authentic self was represented and that your room felt like your sanctuary. Now, that may seem small, but take the time to make sure that Zaya feels seen and what I heard when she created her own space for us was key. It was key to Zaya's comfort and confidence. "
In 2019, Dwyane noted that Zaya was a member of the LGBTQ + community and expressed his support for it publicly. In February, the retired Miami Heat star revealed her gender identity and her chosen name during an interview in The Ellen DeGeneres show. He recalled the moment when "Zion, born as a child, came home and said: & # 39; Hello, I want to talk to you. I think that in the future I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referred to as & # 39; she & # 39; and she. & # 39; I'd love to be called Zaya & # 39; ".
"I looked at her and said:‘ You are our leader. You are our leader and this is our chance to let you be a voice, "Dwyane said. "Right now, it is through us because it is 12 years old, but it will eventually be through it."
Dwyane then said Good morning america, "She is the one who sat with us, like a family, and said," Hey, I don't think it's gay. "He lowered a list and said," That's how I identify. This is my gender identity. I identify myself as a lady. I identify myself as a transsexual because I like children. "
"It was a process for us to sit with our daughter and discover who she is and what she likes and not put anything because, as parents, we put our hopes and our fears in our children," he continued. . "With Zaya, we decided to listen to her and she is guiding us on this trip."
