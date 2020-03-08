Dwyane Wade's daughter walks the first red carpet as Zaya Wade

Dwyane Wade, wife Gabrielle Union and daughter Zaya Wade He attended the 2020 Truth Awards together on Saturday, marking the first red carpet event of the 12-year-old girl since the retired NBA star revealed in February that she is a transgender girl.

The three posed for photos together and talked to the journalists. Zaya wore a bright green tuxedo jacket over a matching shirt, combined with black pants with a pink sash and black boots.

"Everyone allows him to come back, his name is Zaya Wade!" Dwyane wrote on Instagram on Sunday, along with a photo of his daughter posing alone at the Los Angeles event. "Last night was Zaya's first red carpet and we couldn't be more proud of how she handled the questions asked. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ + community."

The Better Brothers LA Truth Awards ceremony highlights the achievements of the black LGBTQ + community and its allies. Within the event, the three appeared together on stage to honor a friend, and Dwyane spoke seriously about his Zaya, one of his four children, who had previously accompanied him to the events of the red carpet when he was known as Zion Wade.

"When our 8-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade, came home and said she had something to tell us, when she approached us, as a family, we admitted that we were not as educated about the LGBTQ + plus community as we should have been," he said. Dwyane to the crowd.