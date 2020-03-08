Dwayne Johnson empowers her daughter in a sincere post on Instagram

It is the international women's day and Dwayne johnson He is celebrating the most important women in his life.
The 47-year-old man shared an adorable Instagram video of him and his baby. Tianna Gia Johnson in honor of International Women's Day.
In the sweet video, the father of three beautiful daughters encourages his daughter to repeat messages of self-affirmation and empowerment. "Can you say that I am a pretty girl?" Dwayne asks her daughter before she repeats the phrase. "Even more important than that, can you say that I am an amazing girl? I am an intelligent girl. I am a very intelligent girl."
Finally, he asks you to repeat: "I can do anything."
Then, jokingly, Dwayne looks around to see if his wife Lauren Johnson He is close and tells his little one: "And really the most important thing … (for example) Dad is the best!"
Dwyane also shared some sweet words for his words in his Instagram subtitle, writing: "The world will one day also hear from you, my little and strong love. And I can't promise you that I will love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word, I will love you and protect you for the rest of mine. #internationalwomensday # fatherdaughter # tiaj ".
In a separate post, Dwyane shared a selfie of him and his daughter. Jasmine Johnson.
He wrote: "Pōmaikaʻi. Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you someday. #Internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter #jasminej,quot;.
the Fast and Furious the actor also shared a photo of him and his eldest daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson and wrote: "Respect the land you walk, protect the name you carry and open your own path @wwenxt @wwe. Proud of you and as you go along, I will always support you." #internationalwomensday #fatherdaughter #simonej ".
More recently, it was revealed that Simone would follow in his father's steps and training to become a WWE superstar. On Instagram, Simone shared the news by sharing a photo of herself on the WWE Performance Center team. She wrote: "For the girl who fell in love with wrestling and said & # 39; this will be my life someday & # 39 ;, this is for you. I am humiliated, grateful and ready to work. Let's do this."
