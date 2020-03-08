Dwayne Johnson empowers her daughter in a sincere post on Instagram

It is the international women's day and Dwayne johnson He is celebrating the most important women in his life.

%MINIFYHTML1bee0fdaab72366833fab633240179d311% %MINIFYHTML1bee0fdaab72366833fab633240179d312%

The 47-year-old man shared an adorable Instagram video of him and his baby. Tianna Gia Johnson in honor of International Women's Day.

In the sweet video, the father of three beautiful daughters encourages his daughter to repeat messages of self-affirmation and empowerment. "Can you say that I am a pretty girl?" Dwayne asks her daughter before she repeats the phrase. "Even more important than that, can you say that I am an amazing girl? I am an intelligent girl. I am a very intelligent girl."

Finally, he asks you to repeat: "I can do anything."

Then, jokingly, Dwayne looks around to see if his wife Lauren Johnson He is close and tells his little one: "And really the most important thing … (for example) Dad is the best!"

Dwyane also shared some sweet words for his words in his Instagram subtitle, writing: "The world will one day also hear from you, my little and strong love. And I can't promise you that I will love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word, I will love you and protect you for the rest of mine. #internationalwomensday # fatherdaughter # tiaj ".