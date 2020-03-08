Duo of stars close horns in Hurdle of Close Brothers Mares | Racing news

Benie Des Dieux and Honeysuckle are ready for a fascinating confrontation after they both appeared among the 10 declared for the Hurdle of Close Brothers Seas on Tuesday at the Cheltenham Festival.

Benie Des Dieux, trained by Willie Mullins, won this Grade One event in 2018 and seemed sure to double last year before dramatically crashing into the final obstacle.

She recovered from that to win Grade One in Punchestown and Auteuil and was victorious in her only start to date in this period, winning the Galmoy Hurdle in January.

In contrast, Honeysuckle arrives undefeated in seven starts for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, most recently triumphing in the Irish Champion Hurdle after running out of a comfortable winner at Hatton's Grace at the beginning of the campaign.

Both had alternative options at the Festival with Benie Des Dieux also engaged in Stayers & # 39; Hurdle and Honeysuckle in the Champion.

Mullins also has Elfile and Stormy Ireland in the two and a half mile competition, while De Bromhead has a second rope in his bow at Popong.

Last year's winner, Roksana, lines up again for Dan Skelton as he seeks to return to the winning path.

Fergal O & # 39; Brien is also double with Cap Soleil and Crossgalesfamegame, with Lady Buttons one of the two for Phil Kirby, along with Desaray Girl.

Kirby also had the option of running the admirable Lady Buttons in the Champion Chase on Wednesday, but has opted for another crack in this race, in which she finished fourth last year.