Don't forget the activists of the rights of Saudi women in jail | Saudi Arabia

Two years have passed since Saudi Arabia intensified its repression against women activists and many of those imprisoned still languish in prison.

On March 4, Lina al-Hathloul, the sister of Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, who campaigned against the ban on driving women in Saudi Arabia before being arrested at her home in May 2018, saying At a symposium of human rights organizations in Geneva, Loujain has once again been denied access to legal representation.

According to International Amnesty, al-Hathloul has been tortured and ill-treated while in prison. In August 2019, her family said she rejected a proposal to ensure his release from prison in exchange for a video statement denying that he was tortured. During her first appearance in court in March 2019, she was accused of promoting women's rights, calling for an end to the male guardianship system and contacting foreign organizations, including the media, other activists and Amnesty International.

The Saudi government lifted the ban on driving women in Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2018 and promised to "relax,quot; the laws of male guardianship in July 2019.

But all this has coincided with the imprisonment of women activists who had defended the campaign. In the world of logical politics, if a demand is approached in a positive way, then those who requested it must be "normalized,quot; in the eyes of the government (if they are not recognized as champions). In Saudi Arabia, the opposite happened.

The repression of activists by the Saudi government peaked when the authorities arrested and stopped al-Hathloul, Eman al-Nafjan and Aziza al-Yousef on May 15, 2018. Al-Nafjan and al-Yousef were temporarily released in March 2019 on condition that they attend future court hearings.

Other leading women rights defenders and feminist figures were also arrested. These include Samar Badawi and Nassima al-Sadah, who were arrested on July 30, 2018 and remain in jail; Nouf Abdelaziz, who was arrested on June 6, 2018 and remains in jail; Hatoon al-Fassi, who was arrested on June 27, 2018 and received temporary release in May 2019; Shadan al-Anezi, who was arrested in May 2018 and remains in jail; and Amal al-Harbi, who was arrested in August 2018 and granted temporary release in May 2019.

Human Rights Watch says that the charges against these women are limited to their human rights activities and lack ground or evidence. Both she and Amnesty International reported having acquired evidence of abuse, sexual assault and abuse against some of these activists.

While the campaign to end the driving ban for women gained the most international attention, these activists have been working to end all deep-rooted patterns of discrimination and exclusion in Saudi Arabia.

They have made tireless efforts to protest against their lack of freedom with mobilizations and grassroots campaigns against the male guardianship system that limits women's freedom of movement.

Most of these women have also pledged to challenge a socio-economic regime of law and order that is built to prevent women from participating in society and the economy, to disempower them to the fullest.

While there is a movement of women and men calling for reforms in Saudi Arabia, a large proportion of this movement consists of women activists who fearlessly lead causes such as arbitrary detention of political prisoners, freedom of expression and participation In public life.

Some have received international recognition for their struggles. Samar Badawi, for example, was awarded 2012 International Women of Courage Award by the United States Department of State, recognizing among other things its role in filing a lawsuit for female suffrage. She remains in prison.

On May 21, 2019, PEN America, the nonprofit human rights literary organization, awarded Nouf Abdelaziz, Loujain al-Hathloul and Eman al-Nafjan the "PEN America Award / Freedom of writing of Barbey 2019 ".

Activists have been arbitrarily imprisoned, without due process or a fair trial. The use of sexual abuse and torture against incarcerated women is more than just ill-treatment, and should rather be seen as a weapon designed to serve as an aggressive and chilling warning for other women not to follow the same path.

This is a particularly effective deterrent because many women activists They are care providers to children and immediate family. By separating them from their children and families, the Saudi government greatly increases the price women pay for feminist activism.

Observers could argue that feminist movements in Saudi Arabia have gained strength and that imprisoning women and treating them so brutally has only led to increased support for their causes.

However, it is still very dangerous to participate in this type of activism. In societies where civic space is restricted, and where opportunities to organize and participate peacefully in social action are nonexistent; These activists become vulnerable to isolation because associating with them and their causes has serious consequences.

If Saudi Arabia took seriously the relaxation of its restrictions on freedom and autonomy of women, there would be safe spaces in the public spheres necessary for women to participate in public life and effectively lead and participate. There are no such spaces.

"Femisecution,quot; is a combination of persecution and prosecution of female voices within our societies, due to what they are: independent voices that aim to help women claim their rights and status within a society headed by oligarchic classes and discriminatory

Women's activism in Saudi Arabia is a movement that not only brings hope, but also challenges an obsolete "social contract,quot; that has proven to be a tool for development and exclusion that harms everyone, not just women.

Incarcerated Saudi activists are the first layer of such a social movement in their country: letting them disappear in jail means, among other things, the death of the movement and hope.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.