Dolly Parton says she wants to be on the cover of Playboy

Dolly parton He recently celebrated his 74th birthday on January 19 and although he has a lot of praise under his belt, he shows no signs of stopping now.

Because she? Instead, the singer from "9 to 5,quot; is dreaming big.

The "Jolene,quot; singer shared with 60 minutes Australia his dream of adorning the cover of Playboy once again.

When asked what her "retirement age,quot; would be, Dolly made it clear that retirement is not an option for her. "Well, I don't plan on retiring. I just turned 74. I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again, "Dolly continued." Look i did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be a hoot if they tried, I don't know if they will … if I could be back on the cover when I'm 75 years old. "

There you have it, the Queen of the Country has made it exist.