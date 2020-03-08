Dolly Parton says she wants to be on the cover of Playboy

Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Dolly parton He recently celebrated his 74th birthday on January 19 and although he has a lot of praise under his belt, he shows no signs of stopping now.
Because she? Instead, the singer from "9 to 5,quot; is dreaming big.
The "Jolene,quot; singer shared with 60 minutes Australia his dream of adorning the cover of Playboy once again.
When asked what her "retirement age,quot; would be, Dolly made it clear that retirement is not an option for her. "Well, I don't plan on retiring. I just turned 74. I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again, "Dolly continued." Look i did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be a hoot if they tried, I don't know if they will … if I could be back on the cover when I'm 75 years old. "
There you have it, the Queen of the Country has made it exist.
In case fans need to update their memory, the star first appeared on the cover of Playboy back in 1978, when I was 32 years old. The iconic cover showed Dolly with the black leotard and rabbit ears.
And even then, she was setting records. At that time, Dolly was the first star in the country to honor the cover of the magazine.
When asked if he would wear the same costume again for a possible cover, Dolly replied: "I could probably wear it. Maybe. The tits are still the same!"
She added: "I'm a little cartoonish and cartoons don't really get that old. When I'm 90, I will probably look the same way! Just thicker makeup, bigger hair!"
