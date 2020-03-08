Dion Waiters to LA Lakers: it is not clear how the buying firm will benefit the contenders for the NBA title | NBA News

The Los Angeles Lakers had some different courses of action they could have taken before giving up Troy Daniels and then signing Dion Waiters and it's not entirely clear what benefits the eighth-year guard's signature will have for title candidates, he writes Sky Sports NBA Analyst Mark Deeks.

Every year in the NBA, there is what is known as a buying market. Just after the end of the exchange period at the beginning of February, the process of exemptions of certain veterans begins, several of which are quickly picked up again in the week or two following by other teams.

The reason for this lies in a certain deadline. At the close of business on March 1, players on an NBA list are only eligible for playoffs with that team. If that team subsequently renounces them, they still have the freedom to sign with any other, but they will not be able to play on that team's playoff list if they succeed. As such, purchases generally take place in the window between the negotiation deadline and this date; The intermediate time is when certain veterans enter the so-called buying market. And although these movements are rarely particularly shocking, there is always a pair that slightly moves the needle.

One of the most famous examples was a couple of years ago, when the Philadelphia 76ers picked up Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova in this way. The two went on to form an important bank match for what was then a playoff thrust of the young Philadelphia team, and although the additions didn't see the Sixers win the title, they improved the quality of their team, and both could use that platform to obtain large multi-year contracts in the next free agency period.

Most purchase signings are a bit dull, of course: if these players were particularly good, they would have been exchanged on the deadline or retained by the previous team. However, there are possibilities, and with Los Angeles Clippers having been able to acquire Reggie Jackson in this way last month, the LA Lakers have been working hard in the market.

They have already made a signature. With DeMarcus Cousins ​​(who was injured before going to the court with the Lakers) they resigned, used the Disabled Player Exception they received in light of their injury at Markieff Morris, also bought by the Pistons themselves who bought Jackson.

















The Lakers apparently imagine Morris as able to play minutes in the forward power position and add a range of three stretch shooting points. Having shot 39.7 percent from the outside with the Pistons this season, the move is understandable; anyway, they received nothing from Cousins, and the exception would expire if it was not used this week. Although Morris has declined defensively in recent years and is no longer recovering from his position at an average pace, in theory it is that shot option in the four and five points he wants.

However, not only happy with that, the Lakers also took a second bite of the cherry. They also renounced Troy Daniels, a sometimes useful bank shooter who brought last summer for the minimum wage, but a limited player who throws external shots with a fairly reckless abandon while contributing very little in terms of ball handling, penetration of Dribble and I like it.

The question was, if they didn't want to shoot the rear volume track from this end of the bench list, what were they looking for? What did they feel they needed more than that?

Throughout the season, one of the frequent narratives around the Lakers has been that they could use some help at the base post. Over the course of last summer, they compiled a rotation of five men in the position; Avery Bradley was hired as the main defensive option, Rajon Rondo is the ball handler and the creator of games, Quinn Cook is the shooter and Alex Caruso is the winning plague that somehow combines screen assists with charges and dumps the way some other backup guards do

















Flanking everyone, LeBron James has essentially played the position offensively this season, and is doing well, leading the league in assists. He correctly has the ball in his hands most of the time, as the Lakers changed their squad to give him more shooters and defenders instead of additional players who need the ball in their hands (like the error signatures of Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley last season, both better on the ball than off).

The only player who dominates the ball on the list, apart from James, is Rondo, someone for whom the team seems to feel great affinity. However, now in his thirties, Rondo has declined a bit. He still has the passing vision and creativity with the handling he did at his best, but his pass is becoming careless, his defense withers with each passing year, and although he has improved as an external shooter of the threat of not firing, it was in his youth, it remains only a mediocre option to catch and shoot with very little contact with the dribble and that still fails (or lets in) the trays quite regularly.

In theory, Rondo was the player who had the ball in his hands every time James came out, but he has not been particularly effective in this role, and when combined with James, given his lack of threat outside the ball, it is even less effective . Therefore, the narrative has always been that the Lakers would be looking for a player who could handle the ball reliably and effectively, while shooting well enough and doing enough to get their position properly. A great question, no doubt, but between Jackson and the other, there were possible candidates.

For a long time, a very cited name for this role was Darren Collison, an NBA veteran who retired surprisingly during the summer after a two-year season with the Indiana Pacers. As recently as last season, Collison started 76 games and averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, with a near 4: 1 rotation assistance ratio, a net score of +1, a real shooting percentage of .574% and a +2.1 VORP (Value on the replacement player). He was not the main gate opener that Indiana needed, but with Los Angeles, it wouldn't have to be.

Despite the fact that he would need some time to catch up after several months out, being able to pick up a player of his caliber mid-season would be similar to the signings of Belinelli and Ilyasova as a mid-season hit. Purchase market However, Collison decided to remain retired, so the Lakers needed to look elsewhere, and although Jackson had been close enough ideal, he crossed the city.

Jackson, however, decided to do so before Daniels was resigned, and therefore the Lakers felt it was worth creating this place on the list anyway. Approximately concurrent with the announcement of the Daniels movement, it was announced that the team would be working with free agent guards JR Smith and Dion Waiters, and although the movement is not yet official, reports indicate that the Lakers have agreed to sign Waiters for The rest of the season.

The waiters started this season with the Miami Heat, their fourth year with the team. However, he played only three games this year, and in fact played only 123 in his entire term in Miami. Often injured, Waiters aggravated him by being suspended and sent to the bank for insubordination, while he was also overtaken by Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn; In addition, its production decreased in each of those four seasons in all basic statistical categories.

Where once it was an important recovery project and a part of how they were able to stay afloat during the years of the cover's hell, Waiters became part of it. It has been a long time since someone could trust Waiters as a player, if they ever could.

Changed to Memphis Grizzlies as part of Andre Iguodala's agreement, Waiters was immediately resigned by his incoming team without even returning his salary. The Grizzlies concluded that it was worth paying almost $ 20 million to never play for them. None of this is an endorsement of a man who likes to call himself Kobe Wade, since he feels that his game is a mixture of the two. If I really were as good as an offensive player, I wouldn't have an offensive career score of 98.

In theory, waiters could offer shots on the bank score. However, he is not the caliber of the shooter Daniels is, hitting only 34.8 percent from the three-point range in his career with a three-point rate of .324. While that last number has increased considerably in recent seasons, the percentage of shots has not.

Waiters is at its best as a spot-up player, ranking in the 94th percentile in such positions last year along with only 34 in isolation and 58 as pick-and-roll ball handler. However, he spent almost as much time in the last two as he did in what is supposed to be his best attribute. By stopping the ball, making too many difficult dribbling shots and never standing out on the defensive side, Waiters is a bank volume scorer, not a shooter, and is not efficient. It should be a matter of great concern that you have a negative VORP rating for your career.

Of course, Waiters is only taking the place of Daniels, a marginal taxpayer, and it's not as if the Lakers could easily find the versatile complete reserve owner described above. However, it is not immediately obvious what the Lakers feel the waiters will provide that they do not yet have. This team needs a secondary game, constant contributions in the two-way bank, a great wing defender and someone to help alleviate careless turnovers. Dion Waiters is not one of those players.

However, he has Rich Paul as an agent, representing both LeBron and Anthony Davis. Then perhaps that is the reason.

